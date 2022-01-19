Twitch streamer MOONMOON jokes about all the ongoing streamer drama, namedrops Pokimane, Sodapoppin, and Penta

Streamer MOONMOON jokingly tried to cash in on the latest twitch drama by "roasting" some large streamers. He started insulting streamers Pokimane, Sodapoppin, and Penta to try and get clipped out of context, attempting to get more attention by "insulting" the Twitch streamers.

MOONMOON was talking with his chat when someone brought up one of his clips that was doing well on r/LivestreamFail. The clip was of MOON doing an impression of Quin69, a streamer who was recently banned for comments that were deemed by Twitch to be hateful conduct. MOON agreed that the clip was doing well, and gave the secret to having a successful clip on LSF:

"Turns out all you gotta do to get clipped is talk about streamers. I'm going to fake get mad at a bunch of streamers, and I'm just gonna talk mad sh*t about them."

MOONMOON 'calls out' fellow streamers to get clipped

MOON then starts his fake bombardment of his fellow streamers, starting with Pokimane and moving down the list:

"I'm gonna call Pokimane a b*tch, I'm gonna call (Sodapoppin) a micro-d*ck, paper-tube f*cker, I'm gonna call Penta a one-balled p*ssy."

After going on his fake tirade on other streamers, he celebrated with a fake callout that he'll surely get to the top of LSF:

"Yeah, and were gonna get clipped, boys! Here we go!"

One member of the subreddit LSF reacted to the out of context comments with a joke of their own, commenting that since MOONMOON started playing league, he's become a different person.

However, it seems this lack of attention and reaction shows that this clip was not skyrocketing to the front page of LSF like he had jokingly predicted, instead it currently sits with only one comment and no upvotes.

So it seems like the ingenious plan of fabricating drama failed, but it does make for a great moment nonetheless. MOONMOON pretending to give hate to the three streamers with such creative insults used makes it a funny moment, even if what he's saying isn't truthful. The lack of attention given to the clip might make it even better, as the original plan to insult streamers to get more attention has failed harshly, showing that not everything drama related gets big on LSF like he was predicting.

Edited by Siddharth Satish