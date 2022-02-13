"I'm just an idiot": MOONMOON almost makes hateful symbol in Cities: Skyline stream

Twitch streamer MOONMOON had an unfortunate symbol show up during streaming Cities: Skylines. While connecting a walkway to several buildings, the structure started resembling an anti-Semitic symbol.

The streamer laughed afterward, insisting that it was not what he intended. He said:

“This isn’t on purpose, man! It’s not, dude, it’s not. I’m just an idiot.”

MOONMOON's creation nearly resembles a hate symbol in Cities: Skylines

(Clip begins at 6:11:22)

One of the downsides of a game like Cities: Skylines is that the player frequently draws straight lines. During MOONMOON's stream, he was trying to connect a series of buildings. When creating a ramp and putting it in the middle of a roundabout, it looked kind of like a familiar anti-Semitic symbol.

After realizing the outcome, the Twitch streamer was quick to clarify his intent, which was to create a walkway over the street. He added another pathway, making it look more like a starfish than a hate symbol.

Ultimately the structure did what it intended to do. But for several moments, it looked like the streamer designed this thing, though he made it clear that it was not supposed to look that way.

The internet responds to the bridge incident

While the streamer was flushed with embarrassment, Redditors took a kinder view of his actions. One Reddit user pointed out that this is not uncommon in building games.

Another comment pointed out that the symbol often comes up during real construction projects. One comment said that after spending a thousand hours in the game, they found that the symbol makes an efficient construction shape.

Others talked about how frustrating roundabouts are, which began this whole situation.

Many people seem to love the Cities: Skylines meta when it comes to Twitch streams.

While most believed the symbol was by accident, some were skeptical on that point.

To justify their criticism, a few pointed to previous comments where MOONMOON said he would have joined the public service had he not been a streamer. They intended it as a sign of the streamer's political agenda.

Whatever the reason, MOONMOON said that it wasn’t intentional and changed the design fairly quickly. For a few moments, though, the Twitch streamer’s city had at least one very-near tragic feature in its design.

Edited by Srijan Sen