“What the f**k are you doing?”: Moonmoon gets into argument with Halo teammate

During a recent live stream, content creator Kim “Moonmoon” Young-shin got into an argument with one of his teammates. He was playing Halo online against other gamers alongside one of his friends. During one of the rounds, the streamer decided to camp near his team's base.

This was obviously a problem for Moonmoon’s team as their opponents could easily pick them apart, one by one. The streamer was immediately scolded by one of his teammates who did not want him to camp.

Moonmoon gets frustrated with Halo teammate after camping confusion

Moonmoon and his team were in the middle of a Strongholds match against some online opponents. However, the streamer decided to wait near the “A” territory in order to catch opponents rushing there from behind. However, one of his teammates immediately scolded the streamer, claiming that their opponents were simply walking to “A” from the other side:

“Yo, what are you doing right here bro? What are you doing? Get the f**k out of here, bro. Let’s go!”

Warning: The video below contains explicit language

Moonmoon and his friend then proceeded to try and fight off multiple opponents at A. However, the two were killed off, leading to further criticism from the gamer:

“People are literally walking up to our point. You gotta be kidding me bro. Is that what you got? Is that the best of what you got?”

Moonmoon explained that he was simply trying to catch their opponents off guard. He wanted to attack them from behind when they tried to walk up to A. However, the creator's teammate claimed that his plan was never going to work as their opponents simply walked up to A from the other side:

“Bro that’s embarrassing. What were you gonna do? No, I know how you thought it was gonna happen, but that is not what was gonna happen.”

Needless to say, the streamer's teammate was not pleased with his performance. Moonmoon and his team went on to lose the match. However, the content creator finished with the highest number of kills on his team.

