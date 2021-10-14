Who holds the world record for most kills in a single game of Fortnite?

Fortnite is an entertaining game where players can certainly fool around and relax, even teaming up with friends to do so. Though the game has a kiddish feel to it, it does require great skill and presence of mind as well. Securing kills is not that simple in Fortnite as players are generally pitted against opponents of a similar skill level or higher.

Fortnite is enjoyed by players from all across the globe and it's quite obvious that someone has the highest number of kills in a match. But before moving on, it must be stated that the tracker used in this article is known for erratic data recordings, so the data may be flawed.

Who holds the world record for the highest number of kills in Fortnite?

According to the Fortnite Tracker, a person going by the name of Ranger holds the record for the highest number of solo kills on all platforms combined. The player is based out of Canada and regularly streams on Twitch. The player has an incredible 118 solo kills in a single match. Here's a video of Ranger showing how he set this insane world record.

Strangely enough, he couldn't win the game, which surely is heartbreaking. One thing to note here is that the record was set in the Power Up Solos LTM which was available for a brief period. It was part of the 14 Days of Summer Event in 2019 and Epic has not brought it back ever since.

This makes the record almost impossible to break when playing regular modes in Fortnite. In Duos mode, a person named Bucklez bagged first place for the highest number of kills with a whopping 103 kills.

Squad highest kill in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite Tracker)

In Squad mode, a player going by the name of Centric KUBXMON has the highest number of kills at 96 kills. Unfortunately, the tracker does not have a leaderboard for trios. It looks like Ranger might continue to hold the world record for highest solo kills until Epic plans to bring the LTM to the game once again.

