“Get the bag, homie”: MOONMOON takes a sly dig at HasanAbi while streaming GTA RP on Twitch 

Popular Twitch streamer MOONMOON recently took a sly jab at HasanAbi when he started speaking to his fellow streamers about capitalism while playing GTA. The streamer started talking about capitalism, and how he knew of a streamer who would sit around and talk about politics all day on his streams, clearly referring to HasanAbi.

His fellow streamers could not keep it together and burst out laughing, leading to a hilarious moment for all the streamers present as well as their fans.

MOONMOON takes a dig at HasanAbi's political rants

During a recent livestream, MOONMOON was playing GTA RP with his fellow streamers. However, they soon started a conversation about capitalism when a streamer mentioned that they felt like they were doing things just for themselves. MOONMOON went ahead and encouraged them with this, saying that they should think about themselves first:

"That's capitalism, baby. Look, f**k everyone else, get the bag, homie!"

This led to a conversation about how people who complained about capitalism the most were the ones who benefitted from it. This prompted MOONMOON to take a dig at HasanAbi, and he did so by suggesting that he knew of a streamer on "Mitch" who would simply go on political rants every day and yet take home a big bag at the end of the day. Although he did not mention HasanAbi explicitly in this sentence, it did not take long for his fellow streamers to understand who he was speaking about.

"You know there's a guy on Mitch who does that. Just political commentary."

Once his fellow streamers egged him on, he explicitly said he was talking about HasanAbi:

"Hasan! Yeah, you know, I think that rings a bell."

The streamer clarified soon after that he was only joking. However, it made for a hilarious conversation that left fans in splits.

HasanAbi is popular on Twitch for his political commentary, although it has earned him his fair share of criticism. The streamer has openly been called a hypocrite when he bought a house worth $2 million after preaching "Eat the Rich." However, the streamer is also very popular among gaming circles such as OfflineTV, and recently attended a Meet and Greet for the same.

