“They are not rooted in reality”: xQc criticizes HasanAbi’s Twitch viewers, calls them delusional

During a recent live stream, Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel went on a rant against his friend/fellow streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker’s community.

HasanAbi is a politically-charged Twitch streamer who describes himself as a “left-wing political commentator”. The streamer’s community is vastly different from xQc's as HasanAbi regularly engages with his audience on different political issues.

However, xQc did not seem to appreciate his friend and fellow content creators’ viewers. The streamer claimed that most of HasanAbi’s viewers are delusional and live in a hypothetical society.

xQc tears into HasanAbi’s community, claims they live in a hypothetical society

During the live stream, xQc said that Hasan’s viewers live in a delusional world where they believe their ideals can dominate in society. HasanAbi has previously claimed to be progressive, socialist and leftist. The creator is a staunch detractor of capitalism and has demanded free healthcare in America multiple times.

While his community obviously agrees with HasanAbi, xQc does not. The streamer believes that most of HasanAbi’s viewers are delusional, and believes that it is possible for human beings to be less materialistic in life. He said:

“They are people who live in a hypothetical perfect society where their mindset dominates it and their ideals are all in place and all working, because of god-forbid some f**ing reason. They are not rooted in reality. They are rooted in delusion and illness.”

The streamer thinks that the kind of demands and philosophies that HasanAbi’s community believes in are impossible to recreate in the real world. He claimed that such ideals can only be upheld in a delusional society. Of course, HasanAbi was bound to have an issue with xQc’s opinion!

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

The streamer has till now not responded to xQc. However, the clip has since made its way to the LivestreamFail subreddit, where most viewers seemed to agree with the Canadian streamer. People thought that it was impossible to bring about a change in capitalism-driven society, and agreed that some of HasanAbi’s viewers acted in a delusional manner.

