Twitch streamer HasanAbi comments on moistcr1tikal and xQc's fans 

Hasan Piker, aka HasanAbi, is a popular Twitch streamer and political commentator.

The Turkish internet personality currently has 488K followers on Twitch and can often be found interacting with fans, as well as trying his hand at popular games such as Among Us and Fall Guys. He is known for his outspoken views on a wide range of issues and has previously appeared on the Young Turks Network as a host and commentator.

He had also recently expressed his views on how YouTubers pretend that they have to work hard, when in reality, all they have to do is make one video a week.

This ultimately led to a Twitch vs. YouTube feud, which seems to have abated for the time being.

However, during one of his recent streams, HasanAbi commented on popular YouTuber moistcr1tikal, also known as Penguinz0, and also called out xQc's fans for invading his chat.

HasanAbi speaks about cr1Tikal and xQc on Twitch

During one of his recent Twitch streams, HasanAbi reacted to an interview between Dr. K of HealthyGamerGG and cr1Tikal, and expressed his opinion and also envy at the latter's unique hairstyle:

This motherf***** has beautiful hair ...it's like angelic..it's too nice. I don't know if it's the f****** Florida humidity or what it is , but he looks like an Elven Princess or some shit..It just doesn't fit, with the rest of what's going on.

cr1Tikal is not the only YouTuber who he comments on, as he also takes a shot at Felix "xQc" Lengyel's fans, who were invading his chat by calling him an 'emotional, throwing player.' He goes on to say:

Listen up, you 12-year-old f****, don't try to come in here and try to tilt me okay...I deal with nazis on a daily basis ! You think a bunch of twelve-year old babies are gonna frustrate me? Get the f*** out of here, you dumbf****.

HasanAbi's rant against the toxic chat invaders was backed up by members of the Reddit community. He believed that Twitch streamers should have moderated chats so as to weed out the unnecessary elements.

With his recent comments, HasanAbi continues to rake in stellar viewership numbers and continues to be regarded as one of Twitch's most entertaining streamers.

