YouTubers vs Twitch Streamers: Why the two haven't been able to get along?

Of late, there have been quite a few Twitch streamers who have spoken ill about YouTubers. Recently, we saw American Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker, better known as HasanAbi, complain about how little YouTubers have to do to be successful.

During one of his streams, he mocked YouTubers by saying that they only have to make one video a week, and then go on to pretend that they have been working hard. He further said that they shouldn’t pretend that their work is causing them mental issues, and compared his own working hours with an average YouTuber's.

Image Credits: harpersbazar.com

In this article, we get down to the crux of the issue, and try to identify the reasons why some YouTubers don’t get along with Twitch streamers.

YouTubers vs. Twitch streamers: Why can’t they get along?

YouTuber "TheQuartering" posted a video titled “Entitled Streamers MELTDOWN Over YouTubers in ABSURD Argument”. The video opens with a sarcastic clip in which we see Hasan Piker complaining about YouTubers to Nicholas Deorio, a professional gamer with around 38 subscribers on Youtube.

Meanwhile, Jeremy "TheQuartering" Habley explains and acknowledges the stupidity of the argument. He says that both YouTubers and Twitch streamers have what can be considered to be their "dream job", and yet we see such arguments between the two parties.

Image Credits: nicholas deorio, youtube.com Image Credits: thewrap.com

He says that while a YouTuber might only upload one ten-minute video every week, the video requires sometimes hours of work, from editing down to the thumbnails, which he was sure Twitch streamers did not even know about. Further, he explained that the amount of time somebody puts in does not necessarily mean that the content they create is better than somebody who doesn’t work as much.

Advertisement

This was in response to Hasan’s claims that he works harder than YouTubers only because he spends 200 hours online every month. He compared streamers Destiny and Dr Disrespect, and said that just because one spends more time online does not at all mean he is better than the other.

Image Credits: yahoo.com

Further, he appreciated the fact that quite a few Twitch streamers might stay online, but they do "literally nothing" to improve their content. Further, we see a rather old clip in which Hasan says that “America deserves 9/11”. He cites this example to explain just exactly how much weight Hasan’s thoughts must be given on this matter.

He then explained various semantics of a YouTuber’s job, and explained that there is quite a bit that they have to do in order to create content that their viewers will like. You can watch his comments in the video below.

Towards the end of the video, we see him analyze the recent trend in which Twitch seems to be "bleeding" viewers over to Youtube. Further, he compared the kind of traction that Twitch streamers are able to gain off content which might not even be original.

He compared this with the case of Youtuber Suzy Lu, who had garnered viewers on YouTube due to reaction videos. However, once her account was noticed by mainstream users, she was criticized, and even threatened with litigation for using somebody else’s content in her videos. You can watch the entire clip below.

In conclusion, it seems that content creators on both sides have rather demanding aspects to their job, and one cannot really be said to be better than the other. However, the content creators themselves might not agree!