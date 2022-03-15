"What the f**k does that even mean?": Emiru answers a Twitch viewer's awkward question

During a recent livestream, Emily "Emiru" was seen looking a bit enraged by a message sent to her through her Twitch chat. One viewer questioned the streamer's ethnicity, leaving her shocked. Various other viewers in her Twitch chat were also astonished to hear what the person had to ask.

After reiterating the viewer's weird question, the streamer said the following phrase in pure disbelief:

"What the f**k does that even mean?"

Emiru confronted a viewer after receiving a toxic message in her Twitch chat

Emiru began her daily livestream after attending the extremely well-received awards show hosted by fellow Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella."

Reacting to videos sent to her by viewers on her Twitch channel, she loaded up one of the latest videos by Daily Dose of Internet. Mentioning how good the host looked in real life and planning to meet him soon, the streamer glanced at her Twitch chat and noticed a message.

The streamer read the message out loud to her viewers:

"Hold on. I just got one guy again. Are you Asian, or do you use Asian makeup?"

Stunned by the viewer's awkward question, the content creator responded sternly:

"Yes, I am f***ing Asian, you dumba**!"

She unpaused the video for two seconds and paused it again, attempting to give a more concrete answer to the viewer's question:

"Yeah, I probably look Asian because I am Asian! Isn't that f***ing weird how that works?"

After responding to the viewer's inconsiderate message, the streamer hydrated herself in order to calm herself down. In a concluding diss towards the commenter, she said:

"TikTok frogs."

The newest OTK member has previously received hateful messages along the same lines. Back in January 2022, another viewer on her Twitch chat commented on how she did not "sound Asian." However, she shut the viewer's comments down when she replied by speaking Mandarin.

Fans react to Emiru's response

Audiences and fans on Reddit mocked the viewer's question. Other folks shared their experiences with an ongoing trend on other social media platforms.

The 24-year-old American streamer is one of the newest members of One True King (OTK) and joined the organization in January 2022. She is also a famous cosplayer and cosplay designer.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish