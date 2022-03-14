"I didn't want to skew the votes": xQc opens up about The Streamer Awards' situation

Controversy surrounding Felix "xQc" and Ludwig started to build up after the latter won the 'Streamer of the Year' award during The Streamer Awards show. During a recent stream, the Canadian streamer spoke about the award show and what his mindset was during the initial voting phase.

Other streamers who were nominated for the prestigious Streamer of the Year title were Sykkuno, and One True King's (OTK) co-founder, Mizkif.

Speaking on the said topic, xQc mentioned that he was not interested in voting for himself and using his fanbase to manipulate the outcome of the awards show by saying:

"I didnt want to skew the votes to make it popular, like a popular vote type of a thing."

xQc talks about The Streamer Awards situation during his stream

During one of his most recent livestreams after the conclusion of the awards ceremony, xQc shared his side of the story with the audience as he had just begun his stream.

The streamer started off his stream by addressing the controversial situation as he took on a serious tone. Speaking about how he did not want to manipulate the outcome of the award show, the Twitch star streamer said:

"whenever we did the voting for content, I click on my own square and I immediately turned off my page, or whatever. I don't know if you guys remember."

He continued to talk about this:

"I would act like it didnt exist or something. Because then it would've felt like its easy, I am just gonna use my platform to create the votes and then win the award that I almost created. And that's kinda lame. Does that make sense?"

Showing the humility about the whole scenario, the streamer later went on say that it was more important for him to earn the awards and accolades instead of using his extremely large fanbase to manipulate the outcome of the organic award shows. He also revealed that it was the reason he preferred his Apex medal over the Overwatch trophy.

Fans react to xQc's humble take on the awards show

Viewers and fans on Reddit were surprised to see how calm and rational the streamer seemed during his address. They were happy to see him mature about the incident without creating any more fuss or drama around it.

Some even pointed out what would have happened if he landed up winning the Streamer of the Year award.

A few compared the different streamers who were nominated for the award.

Some even went on to mention that the Canadian streamer will never end up winning an award for this exact reason.

On March 13, 2022, the award show hosted by the streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" was watched by more than three-hundred thousand concurrent viewers and the final award of the show left the audience in shock.

After Ludwig received his well-deserved Streamer of the Year title, the former Overwatch professional's loyal fans and audience went vocal and spoke against the situation. According to them, the streamer was "robbbed" and tried to console the streamer by spreading positivity around him.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan