Twitch username generator: How to get creative usernames for your Twitch account

Twitch usernames are unique identifiers on the platform and people prefer it to be as personalized as it can be. Twitch streamers often use the most creative and delightful names as their usernames. Changing the Twitch username is pretty straightforward and requires almost no effort.

Twitch enables its users to change their usernames every 60 days. There are a few things that users must consider before changing their username. Based on Twitch's set of warnings, here are some things that users should look at before changing their usernames:

Channel URL will not redirect to the user's new username. Ad revenue will have no impact after the username is changed. However, there might be a slight delay regarding the ad revenue payout. The user's old username will not be recycled. The former username will not be available for anyone else to use.

How to change Twitch username

After considering these important points, people can change their username by following these steps:

Step 1: Start by going to the top right-hand part of the Twitch page and select on your profile.

Step 2: Find the "Settings" button and click on it.

Click on the Settings button to move ahead (Image via Twitch)

Step 3: Under the Profile tab, scroll down and find the Profile Settings section, where it lets you change your Twitch username.

Settings under which the user can change their username (Image via Twitch)

Step 4: Enter the desired new username after the popup window opens.

Enter a new username of your liking (Image via Twitch)

Step 5: Once your desired username is entered and is available for use, click on the Update button. Congratulations! Your username has been successfully updated.

How to get creative Twitch usernames

There are a number of websites that let users generate massive amounts of creative usernames for themselves. One such website is spinxo.com/twitch-names.

Users an use the website Spinxo.com/Twitch-names to get new and fancy creative usernames for their Twitch account

To get creative names, users must follow the following steps:

Step 1: Fill out the necessary text boxes where the website asks the user to input categories like your name, hobbies, liking, essential words, numbers, or letters.

Step 2: Click on SPIN! button and wait for a few seconds.

Step 3: A number of recommended usernames will be generated at the bottom. Thirty names can be generated at a time.

Tip: Some suggested keywords are present in the bottom half of the website. Users can use these conveniently to get more creative username ideas.

Edited by Srijan Sen