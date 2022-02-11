Twitch streamer Kitboga speaks to scammer for 10+ hours, hilariously causing him to break down

Streamer Kitboga had been livestreaming earlier today, baiting scammers and fraudsters on his Twitch channel. He then got into a conversation with a particular scammer for more than ten hours, after which the latter broke down amusingly.

This happened after the streamer redeemed fake $500 Google Play Store gift card credits.

Kitboga baits scammer and ends up talking with him for ten hours

Kitboga or Kit is an internet personality specializing in baiting scammers and working against them. He focuses on raising awareness against scammers who target the elderly and people who are not aware or do not know a lot about technology and computers.

Earlier today, the streamer was broadcasting the thousandth episode of his streaming series on Twitch. He was impersonating an elderly lady to ensure the scammer didn’t get a hint when on the line. The scammer was seeking $500 in the form of a Google Playstore gift card.

VOD for the clip starts at 04:35:39

As the conversation moved ahead, Kit got a fake redemption code that had the exact credits of $500, which the scammer requested. After conversing for around ten hours, the scammer started to lose his cool. He began to shout and become aggressive.

In an aggressive tone, he said:

“I am shouting! I am literally shouting right now, ma’am.”

Kitboga responded to the scammer by saying:

“Yeah, no need to shout. Take a breath. I gotta; I don’t know if you heard me before. I have one of the codes. I got, I got, this is a $500 code.”

The scammer acknowledged by saying:

“Yes, I can see. Wait. Please wait!”

The YouTuber went on to redeem the fake gift card, after which the scammer completely broke down:

“No, no, no! No, wait, ma’am! Ma’am, no, no, no! NO!”

Hearing how the scammer lost his cool, Kit burst out laughing. The scammer questioned why he redeemed the card, repeating the question for the next few minutes. The conversation went on for another twenty-five minutes, and they were done.

Fans react to Kitboga making the scammer break down

Fans and audiences on Reddit enjoyed how Kit wasted the scammer’s time and were satisfied to see him get what he deserved. Some gave context as to how these scammers work.

Kit is an American streamer and YouTuber. He got into scam-baiting after his grandmother fell victim to numerous scams that target older people. He started his streaming career in 2017 and has since continued to livestream.

He has a variety of personas that he uses for different types of scams. The streamer has a million followers on his main Twitch channel and has 2.1 million subscribers on YouTube, with a total of 316 million channel views.

