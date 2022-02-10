“You f**king idiot”: Twitch streamer Zoil hilariously blows up his house in-game

The British streamer Zoil teamed up with Eric “Erobb221” to play games as they livestreamed. The duo had been playing The Forest and had a number of hilarious moments.

One of the most awkward and funny moments came when Zoli blew up the house in-game and Erobb221 shouted and raged saying:

“You f**king idiot!”

Zoil trolls Erobb221 by burning down his house in The Forest

Zoil had been streaming for around eight hours earlier today. He did a variety of content on stream, from reacting to videos sent to him by his viewers to playing different games like Rocket League, Minecraft, and The Forest.

The streamer started The Forest at around the five hour mark. He invited his friend and fellow Twitch streamer Erobb221, a Just Chatting streamer who occasionally plays games. The Forest is a survival horror game where the main objective of the game is to build houses and survive the cannibalistic monsters in the game world.

After the duo had been playing the game for a couple of hours, they had a minor dispute and started to banter with one another. Zoil was annoyed by Erobb. He lit a dynamite and taunted Erobb by saying:

“Look at my hand.”

Erobb turned, laughed, and said:

“What are you gonna do with it? What are you gonna do with that?”

Seeing the amount of power the British streamer had in his hand, he stoically said:

“Oh, what can I do? What can I do with it?”

Erobb said:

“There’s a lot you can do with that.”

The British streamer waited for a few moments and then out of nowhere lit up the dynamite and threw it on the ground and rushed outside. He locked Erobb221 inside the house as it blew up into several pieces.

The aftermath of the incident included the streamer laughing hysterically as Erobb continued to rage. Subsequently, Erobb calmed down and sarcastically said that he will build a house alone.

Fans react to the conundrum

The clip that was uploaded on Reddit was titled “Tyler2 and GreekGodXL have some great teamwork,” which poked fun at Erobb being Tyler1’s brother and Zoil’s appearance being similar to that of GreekGodX.

Zoil is a Twitch streamer and content creator. He is known for playing a variety of games which include Grand Theft Auto Roleplay (GTARP) on NoPixel server, Minecraft, Fall Guys just to name a few.

He was also named and awarded the Best Up-and-Coming Streamer 2021, hosted by Swedish streamer NymN.

