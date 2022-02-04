“Please explain”- Fans confused after Dream’s YouTube video receives copyright strike and is scheduled for deletion

Famous Minecraft content creator "Dream" was hit with a copyright claim on a YouTube video uploaded to his main channel. The Minecraft streamer notified his audience via twitter, sarcastically celebrating the copyright claim.

The video in question is scheduled for removal soon. Fans were confused and couldn't understand why the Minecraft content creator would need to delete his video.

jen @SAPNAPSPUNZ @dreamwastaken LMFAOOOOO THE REPLIES ARE SO CONFUSED DREAM PLEASE EXPLAIN IT TO THEM @dreamwastaken LMFAOOOOO THE REPLIES ARE SO CONFUSED DREAM PLEASE EXPLAIN IT TO THEM 😭😭😭

Dream ends up getting copyright strike on his Minecraft Speedhunter vs 5 Hunters Finale video

The YouTuber had uploaded his latest video on December 5th, 2021 which was titled “Minecraft Speedhunter vs 5 Hunters Finale Rematch”.

The video started as any other, with Dream describing a Minecraft manhunt and explaining the game's rules. A Minecraft manhunt begins with the player choosing a direction to run, but once they choose, five hunters will attempt to catch the player and kill him.

The video ends with the Minecraft star in shock as he struggles to process what had just happened after losing the Minecraft manhunt rematch at the very last moment. The five hunters rejoiced and screamed with glee.

The video has been viewed 28 million times and has amassed 1.9 million likes. He tweeted about the alleged false copyright claim on February 4th, 2022, sarcastically saying that “todays the day, time to celebrate”.

dream @dreamwastaken guys... todays the day 🥳🥳🥳 time to celebrate guys... todays the day 🥳🥳🥳 time to celebrate https://t.co/oF7A3Qiso1

When other content creators and his fans inquired about the incident, and whether or not he would appeal the copyright claim, he replied in the same sarcastic tone, saying that he loves receiving false copyright claims and that he can't appeal until he removes the video from his channel.

dream @dreamwastaken @GeorgeNotFound WOOOOOO WE LOVE FALSE COPYRIGHT LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO @GeorgeNotFound WOOOOOO WE LOVE FALSE COPYRIGHT LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Multiple well known content creators and streamers joined the discussion, including SapNap, GeorgeNotFound, TinaKitten and KarlJacobs, who expressed their concern about the situation.

dream @dreamwastaken @xInfinityx1D not until the video is down @xInfinityx1D not until the video is down 😍

Fans react to Dream’s alleged copyright claim

Dream’s fans were perplexed by the whole situation, asking the YouTube Minecraft star for further clarification. Some managed to give a bit more insight concerning the incident, while others were simply shocked that the video will soon be deleted.

Vaydra @itsvaydra @dreamwastaken a visual copyright? how did they even manage to claim copyright on you and your friends playing minecraft @dreamwastaken a visual copyright? how did they even manage to claim copyright on you and your friends playing minecraft 💀

RY🐱c!stagetrio animatic @vioarry



I'm so confused what is happeninggggg @dreamwastaken What does it mean......."remove" why everyone is celebrateI'm so confused what is happeninggggg @dreamwastaken What does it mean......."remove" why everyone is celebrate I'm so confused what is happeninggggg

Zere @JustSatirical @vioarry @dreamwastaken Means the video is being taken down for a (false) copyright claim, also resulting in a strike for the channel! Will need to be appealed, which with YouTube is a massive pain to do. The celebration is sarcasm @vioarry @dreamwastaken Means the video is being taken down for a (false) copyright claim, also resulting in a strike for the channel! Will need to be appealed, which with YouTube is a massive pain to do. The celebration is sarcasm 🎉

rose @cadavruwu @dreamwastaken Dream never in your life tweet “today’s the day” with an image attached while my internet is slow dude I had a heart attack @dreamwastaken Dream never in your life tweet “today’s the day” with an image attached while my internet is slow dude I had a heart attack 😭😭😭😭😭

Dream is one of the biggest Minecraft streamers and content creators with a massive audience and fanbase present on both YouTube and Twitch. He is a 22-year-old American internet personality, who rose to fame in 2019 and 2020. He currently has 28 million YouTube subscribers with 2.4 billion channel views.

Edited by Adam Dickson