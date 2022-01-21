How many hours did GeorgeNotFound stream on Twitch in 2021?

George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson is an English YouTuber and Twitch streamer. He is ranked 18 in Twitch statistics and is the ninth-most watched streamer on English Twitch channels.

GeorgeNotFound started livestreaming on Twitch in April 2020, and has continued to stream since. He does not stream every day, but when he does, he gets a high number of live viewers, thanks to an established YouTube community.

George @GeorgeNotFound 1 MILLION FOLLOWERS THANK YOU EVERYONE SO MUCH 1 MILLION FOLLOWERS THANK YOU EVERYONE SO MUCH ❤️❤️❤️

GeorgeNotFound streamed for 102 hours in 2021

According to the website TwitchTracker, GeorgeNotFound has streamed for 102 hours in 2021. This roughly translates to four days' worth of stream time. He streams for an average of two hours a day, though his streaming schedule is sporadic.

George @GeorgeNotFound started off the year with 40K and ended it with 5M, this year has been so crazy for so many reasons, thank you everyone for making this year so special for me! i hope i made your year a little better too started off the year with 40K and ended it with 5M, this year has been so crazy for so many reasons, thank you everyone for making this year so special for me! i hope i made your year a little better too ❤️ https://t.co/XsN8xEmziP

Davidson streamed for 45 days in 2021. He was most active on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and was least active on Sundays. Even though he streamed a lot less on Sundays, he observed a massive influx of active viewers, which stayed at 200k.

The streamer was most active during the months of February and March. He gained 443k followers and had 120k concurrent active viewers in February, while gaining 399k followers and 169k concurrent active viewers in March.

George @GeorgeNotFound 1M on Twitch! Love you all 🥰🥰🥰 1M on Twitch! Love you all 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/LF9XKfFXic

GeorgeNotFound gained a colossal 2.6 million followers and 13 million views in 2021. He averaged 122k active viewers and gained 65k viewers per stream.

George @GeorgeNotFound its my birthday so im making this tweet to pressure you into saying happy birthday to me and giving me likes its my birthday so im making this tweet to pressure you into saying happy birthday to me and giving me likes

Who is GeorgeNotFound?

George Davidson is a 25-year-old content creator from London, England, who primarily plays Minecraft. He often collaborates with influential content creators such as Dream, TommyInnit, Sapnap and BadBoyHalo. He is also famous for co-creating the massive Dream SMP Minecraft server.

The streamer has a well-established YouTube channel, with 10.1 million subscribers and 517 million channel views. His most popular uploads have gathered views over 25 million. He uploads his content monthly and gets an average of 5 million views per video.

GeorgeNotFound also has multiple channels in association with his main channel, which are Not GeorgeNotFound (2.2 million subscribers), GeorgeWasFound (1.2 million subscribers), GeorgeNotFound Streams (1.1 million subscribers) and GeorgeNotFound Shorts (327k subscribers).

GeorgeNotFound primarily streamed Minecraft, with an average of 102k viewers, for 65 hours. He was also present in the All Chatting section with an average of 191k viewers and a peak of 387k viewers. Other than Minecraft, he has also played games like Among Us and Crab Game.

His most popular clip has garnered 110k views, where fans were shocked to see tattoos on his arm and neck.

He is followed by many prominent streamers, including Tommy Innit, Mizkif, Austin Show, Trainswreckstv and Sykkuno, to name a few.

