Minecraft streamers TommyInnit, Ranboo, GeorgeNotFound and more react to Allay winning the Minecraft Mob Vote 2021

Tommyinnit, Ranboo and GeorgeNotFound and other famous Minecraft streamers reacted to Allay winning the Mob Vote. People got to vote for their favorite mob during Minecraft Live that happened on October 16, 2021.

The Glare, Allay, and Copper Golem were the three candidates for this year's Mob Vote. After fans voted during the live event, Allay took the crown and will get added to the game with Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update in 2022.

Tommyinnit, who rooted for Glare, wasn't happy with the result and mocked Ranboo, who was estatic about Allay winning. Ranboo exclaimed, "No way! Yes! Yes!" While Tommy sadly said, "Yeah, well done, blue boy."

During the event, the presenters said that Allay will be coming to Minecraft next year. At the announcement, Tommy exclaimed and sneered at Ranboo; deriving some pleasure after Glare's loss.

GeorgeNotFound also shared his excitement on Twitter as he tweeted, in jest, that he had rigged the vote for Allay. Meanwhile, Tommy humorously blocked both George and Ranboo on stream.

George @GeorgeNootFound I DID IT! I RIGGED THE VOTE!!! I DID IT! I RIGGED THE VOTE!!!

Tubbo, Jack Manifold and Ph1LzA also react to Allay taking the crown at Minecraft 2021's Mob Vote

Streamers Tubbo, Jack Manifold and Ph1LzA and were also among those who reacted to the Mob Vote. Tubbo wasn't too keen on who would win and was happy to have Allay as a winner.

Jack Manifold was gutted to see Allay take the win as he had been supporting the Copper Golem. He also bantered for the mob with GeorgeNotFound on Twitter. After Allay won, he tweeted a sad photo of the Copper Golem.

On stream, Ph1LzA also expressed his dilemma at which mob to vote for, but was happy with Allay winning. The streamer was content with the mob's arrival next year, saying, "That gives them plenty of time to tweak it (Allay)."

What is the Allay in Minecraft?

The Allay in Minecraft (Image via Mojan)

Allay is a friendly mob who will take an item from the player and then bring back multiples of that exact item. Whenever the user plays a tune on a note block, Allay will bring the items to that place. Allay will be coming to Minecraft next year in the new Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update.

