Allay in Minecraft Mob Vote 2021: All you need to know

Minecraft Live is the place where the players get their voices heard. They're the ones determining which mobs make it into the game and which ones don't. It's because of this vote that the glow squid was added instead of the Iceologer or the Moobloom. It's also the reason the phantom mob made it in instead of the Great Hunger and others.

The glare was the first mob announced for Minecraft Live 2021. (Image via Minecraft)

This year, the vote will again have three options, two of which have already been announced. Both mobs are friendly and helpful, rather than hostile mobs. The glare, announced yesterday, will help players find monsters in caves by finding the darkest parts and warning players. The allay was just announced and appears to be just as helpful, if not more. Here's what players need to know.

Allay announced for Minecraft Live 2021 mob vote

For starters, players should be aware that the vote will take place on October 16. The format hasn't been announced yet, but it will likely be a Twitter poll, just like the 2020 vote was. They should also be aware that the third option, alongside the glare and the allay, will likely be announced tomorrow or the next day.

Minecraft @Minecraft Are you fond of collecting? Maybe you’re also in touch with your musical side? Would you take Tiny Jens’s last cookie? Will the Allay get your vote at #MinecraftLive on Oct 16?Learn more about this flying finder of things:↣ redsto.ne/allay Are you fond of collecting? Maybe you’re also in touch with your musical side? Would you take Tiny Jens’s last cookie? Will the Allay get your vote at #MinecraftLive on Oct 16?Learn more about this flying finder of things:↣ redsto.ne/allay ↢ https://t.co/eExnCqAs5U

The allay is sure to receive a lot of votes as it seems to be extremely useful for Minecraft players. According to Mojang, this mob will take items that the player gives them and go off in search of the same or similar items. Many items need to be crafted with lots of a singular crafting material, which can often be difficult to find.

For example, players need several golden nuggets to craft a golden apple, which the allay can now go look for. Additionally, the allay could just take the golden apple and go find more of it. Either way, it makes the player's life a lot easier and is going to be a very popular choice.

The third mob has yet to be announced, but it will certainly be facing steep competition in the race to be added to Minecraft.

