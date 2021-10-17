“I finally rigged the vote”: Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound jokes about rigging the Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2021

On Saturday, October 16, 2021 — George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson made a jab at rigging the live mob vote that took place during Minecraft Live 2021.

Previously, Minecraft Live 2020 saw loads of controversy after Clay “Dream,” an extremely popular content creator online, tweeted out telling his fans to vote specifically for one of three contending mobs. He, allegedly, also told fans that he would follow back if they voted in his favor.

This had sparked outrage in the community, and even questions about whether a live mob vote should be brought back for future events.

Surprisingly, Minecraft Live 2021 brought back the live mob vote. This event had three very strong contenders for this vote, as all the mobs had their own unique and helpful uses for players in-game.

GeorgeNotFound jokes about rigging the live mob vote for Minecraft Live 2021

George "GeorgeNotFound” Davidson is well known for being a very close friend of Clay “Dream.” It feels only natural that he would poke fun at the content creator’s actions during Minecraft Live 2020.

He released two tweets after the event, and the live mob vote, had ended. Both jokingly stated that he had rigged the live mob vote for Minecraft Live 2021.

George @GeorgeNootFound I DID IT! I RIGGED THE VOTE!!! I DID IT! I RIGGED THE VOTE!!!

Dream had made a similar jab towards his actions last year prior to the event. He joked about rigging the vote again, which sparked both controversy and nostalgia amongst the community.

He also maturely stated that he wouldn’t be voicing his opinion on the live mob vote this year to avoid any bias in the voting.

dream @dreamwastaken Minecraft @Minecraft The decision is yours – which mob gets your vote? A friend in dark places? A cookie, or any other item, collector? Or a buddy to build your own?On Oct 16, tune into #MinecraftLive to cast your vote and decide which mob will be added to the game!↣ redsto.ne/live The decision is yours – which mob gets your vote? A friend in dark places? A cookie, or any other item, collector? Or a buddy to build your own?On Oct 16, tune into #MinecraftLive to cast your vote and decide which mob will be added to the game!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/jCOMYYMTbJ as much as it is funny to joke about people getting deathly mad at a block game, I won't be advocating for any mob as I understand why some people would be upset with me jokingly influencing the vote last year. It's a community thing and I'll leave it up to the community :) twitter.com/Minecraft/stat… as much as it is funny to joke about people getting deathly mad at a block game, I won't be advocating for any mob as I understand why some people would be upset with me jokingly influencing the vote last year. It's a community thing and I'll leave it up to the community :) twitter.com/Minecraft/stat…

George's similar jab may have been a way of easing the community into joking about the events from last year, and not holding onto bad memories and grudges; since content creators obviously didn’t repeat this mistake at all during Minecraft Live 2021.

