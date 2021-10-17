List of all mobs confirmed for the Minecraft 1.19 Update

The Minecraft 1.19 Update boasts several new features, but none more so than a handful of brand new mobs to be added to the game.

This Minecraft 1.19 Update is separate from the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update. The first half of that update was released earlier this year, giving players Axolotls and Goats; creating a lot of hype of the update’s second part.

Minecraft 1.19 will be released next year, in 2022. This fact is disappointing for some players, especially since certain mobs were supposed to be released in the second part of the Caves & Cliffs Update.

However, this extension of time only means that once the update does come out, it will be complete and not rushed to fit into time constraints.

Full list of all mobs to be added in the Minecraft 1.19 Update

Players were already aware of some mobs and features that will be added in the upcoming Minecraft 1.19 Update.

Minecraft Live 2021 had the exciting reveal of another mob; aside from the winner of the live mob vote, that would be included in the update.

The mob in question is the frog mob. It’s exciting that there’ll be two very peaceful and helpful mobs included in the update, to balance out the miner’s dread that is the Warden.

Minecraft @Minecraft Ribbit! That’s no frog in our throat, but it is the sound of the newest mob to take up residence in swamp biomes – frogs!↣ redsto.ne/live Ribbit! That’s no frog in our throat, but it is the sound of the newest mob to take up residence in swamp biomes – frogs!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/RT0D9giA2Z

Here is a full list of the mobs that will be added in the Minecraft 1.19 Update:

Frog

Warden

Allay

These three mobs have their own unique personalities and uses in-game. That said, there hasn’t been much information revealed about the frog mob. It’s likely there will be an alterior use for them, like there is for other peaceful mobs like sheep, cows, and pigs; that use hasn’t been revealed yet.

The Allay was one of three helpful mobs that the community had to vote on during Minecraft Live 2021. This mob will take any item players give it and search for items just like it in the surrounding area. The music-loving mobs will collect those items and then place them on note blocks nearby.

Also Read

The Warden, however, is much more sinister than the previous two mobs. It might be completely blind, but it can sense the player’s movement with its incredibly heightened sense of hearing. Don’t be fooled by this creature’s lack of sight, it deals a lethal amount of damage from just one hit.

What’s more? It has an incredibly high health bar. The Warden is the last mob you want to run into while mining.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan