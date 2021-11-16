"I will be leaving a negative review": Minecraft streamer Dream reacts to Spider-Man: No Way Home poster release

Dream, one of the most famous Minecraft content creators, is a frequent user of Twitter. He is known to leave hilarious comments on various tweets of his liking. The same happened when Spider-Man's upcoming movie's new poster dropped.

There is a constant tussle amongst Spider-Man's fanbase over who is the best actor to play the superhero. Speculation is ongoing about the upcoming movie featuring all three of them together.

Being a Spider-Man fan, Dream chimed in with his thoughts, replying to the new movie's poster.

dream @dreamwastaken @DiscussingFilm if this doesn’t have all 3 Spider-Men I will be leaving a negative yelp review @DiscussingFilm if this doesn’t have all 3 Spider-Men I will be leaving a negative yelp review

Reactions from fans on Minecraft streamer Dream's tweet

As always, Dream being a sensation on the internet has his pull. Thousands of fans came to the tweet and expressed their reactions.

The best Spider-Man of all-time debate has always been intense, and seeing their favorite Minecraft streamer comment on it fueled them to react.

Krinios @Krinios @dreamwastaken @DiscussingFilm thank you Dream now they HAVE to put all of them in it @dreamwastaken @DiscussingFilm thank you Dream now they HAVE to put all of them in it

Krinios, another well-known streamer, thanked Dream for leaving a comment and was convinced the movie would surely have all three of them.

Wheatskins @Wheatskins_ @dreamwastaken @DiscussingFilm dream just rigged the new spider man movie @dreamwastaken @DiscussingFilm dream just rigged the new spider man movie

Wheatskins, the editor for many Minecraft streamers, humorously replied to how Dream rigged the new Spider-Man movie. The latter rigging at various events is a running joke in the Minecraft community.

One fan awkwardly took a jab at Dream, asking about his obsession with men. Soon they replied about embarrassingly leaving the thread.

livea @quackityslore @dreamwastaken @DiscussingFilm if this doesn’t have dreamwastaken i will be leaving a negative yelp review @dreamwastaken @DiscussingFilm if this doesn’t have dreamwastaken i will be leaving a negative yelp review

Another fan humorously replied to Dream's tweet about leaving a bad Yelp review if the star himself wasn't in the movie.

One fan hilariously photoshopped Dream wearing a Spider-Man suit, sadly replying that the movie won't feature their favorite Spider-Man.

One follower picked up the hilarious 'yelp review' line from Dream's tweet and replied about it.

Many fans humorously warned the film producers about Dream's threat and told them to watch out.

leo ²⁷ @dreamsLVJY @dreamwastaken @DiscussingFilm dont u dare leave a negative review it has zendaya in it @dreamwastaken @DiscussingFilm dont u dare leave a negative review it has zendaya in it

One of Dream's fans warned him not to leave a negative comment as the movie also features Zendaya.

Dream has previously shared his thoughts on the upcoming Spider-Man movie while replying to xQc's tweet. The post talked about how the previous Spider-Man actors were better than the new ones. To this, Dream agreed and ranked Toby Maguire's Spider-Man best.

