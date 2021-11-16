×
"I will be leaving a negative review": Minecraft streamer Dream reacts to Spider-Man: No Way Home poster release

Dream, Spider-Man&#039;s upcoming movie poster (Image via Twitter)
Dream had a warning for Spider-Man's upcoming movie (Image via Twitter)
Akshat Kabra
ANALYST
Modified Nov 16, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Dream, one of the most famous Minecraft content creators, is a frequent user of Twitter. He is known to leave hilarious comments on various tweets of his liking. The same happened when Spider-Man's upcoming movie's new poster dropped.

There is a constant tussle amongst Spider-Man's fanbase over who is the best actor to play the superhero. Speculation is ongoing about the upcoming movie featuring all three of them together.

Being a Spider-Man fan, Dream chimed in with his thoughts, replying to the new movie's poster.

@DiscussingFilm if this doesn’t have all 3 Spider-Men I will be leaving a negative yelp review

Reactions from fans on Minecraft streamer Dream's tweet

As always, Dream being a sensation on the internet has his pull. Thousands of fans came to the tweet and expressed their reactions.

The best Spider-Man of all-time debate has always been intense, and seeing their favorite Minecraft streamer comment on it fueled them to react.

@dreamwastaken @DiscussingFilm thank you Dream now they HAVE to put all of them in it

Krinios, another well-known streamer, thanked Dream for leaving a comment and was convinced the movie would surely have all three of them.

@dreamwastaken @DiscussingFilm dream just rigged the new spider man movie

Wheatskins, the editor for many Minecraft streamers, humorously replied to how Dream rigged the new Spider-Man movie. The latter rigging at various events is a running joke in the Minecraft community.

@dreamwastaken @DiscussingFilm why are you obsessed with men

One fan awkwardly took a jab at Dream, asking about his obsession with men. Soon they replied about embarrassingly leaving the thread.

@dreamwastaken @DiscussingFilm if this doesn’t have dreamwastaken i will be leaving a negative yelp review

Another fan humorously replied to Dream's tweet about leaving a bad Yelp review if the star himself wasn't in the movie.

@dreamwastaken @DiscussingFilm They won't have my favorite one anyway 😒 https://t.co/fXsLP6A0Kq

One fan hilariously photoshopped Dream wearing a Spider-Man suit, sadly replying that the movie won't feature their favorite Spider-Man.

@dreamwastaken @DiscussingFilm yea u seem like the kind of guy to leave yelp reviews

One follower picked up the hilarious 'yelp review' line from Dream's tweet and replied about it.

@dreamwastaken @DiscussingFilm @spiderman watch out

Many fans humorously warned the film producers about Dream's threat and told them to watch out.

@dreamwastaken @DiscussingFilm dont u dare leave a negative review it has zendaya in it

One of Dream's fans warned him not to leave a negative comment as the movie also features Zendaya.

Dream has previously shared his thoughts on the upcoming Spider-Man movie while replying to xQc's tweet. The post talked about how the previous Spider-Man actors were better than the new ones. To this, Dream agreed and ranked Toby Maguire's Spider-Man best.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
