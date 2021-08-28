Minecraft streamers Dream and TommyInnit react to xQc's take on Spider-Man movies

Minecraft streamers Dream and TommyInnit are famous for hijacking Twitter threads with their hilarious comments and replies. Recently, they targeted controversial Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel's take on Spider-Man movies.

Spider-Man fanbase usually debates upon who is the best Spider-Man of all time. As Marvel Studios revealed the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the fandom is once again arguing who's best.

xQc took to Twitter to share his opinion on which Spider-Man is the best. In his tweeted video, xQc said,

"The old spider-mans are better than the new spider mans...Get mad".

Minecraft streamer Dream agreed with xQc while TommyInnit didn't, leading to a series of humorous tweets.

Earlier today, xQc tweeted a video of him sharing his opinion on Spider-man movies. xQc seems to be a bigger fan of Tobey Maguire, the OG Spider-man, and Andrew Garfield, the Amazing Spider-man, than the Spider-man of new generation, Tom Holland.

tobey maguire >>> — dream (@dreamwastaken) August 24, 2021

Minecraft star Dream supports xQc's take by replying "tobey maguire >>>" to his tweet. TommyInnit obviously couldn't stop himself from responding to Dream's comment and said a simple "No".

you literally weren’t alive when the first Spider-Man came out — dream (@dreamwastaken) August 24, 2021

Dream struck back at TommyInnit's reply with a hilarious comment saying,

"you literally weren’t alive when the first Spider-Man came out."

This is an actual fact since TommyInnit is just 17 years old, whereas Tobey Maguire's first Spider-man movie came over 19 years ago.

Never have I met someone who bragged about being Old until now — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) August 26, 2021

Finally, their series of replies ended with TommyInnit saying,

"Never have I met someone who bragged about being Old until now."

However, by this time, Minecraft fans were all over xQc's tweet.

Another popular Minecraft streamer Quackity replied to xQc's tweet with a clip of two people fighting while cosplaying as Jesus Christ and Spider-man. Quackity humorously said,

"if they don’t have this fight they can keep the movie."

if they don’t have this fight they can keep the movie pic.twitter.com/qOFLe8MMS9 — Quackity (@Quackity) August 24, 2021

Fans of Dream and TommyInnit flooded the thread with memes about their favorite Minecraft streamers. Here are some of the hilarious replies from fans:

Tommy logging into Twitter just to mess with Dream 🤡 pic.twitter.com/IkdmCMm5U7 — ᶠr ᵒ g ᵍ ë (@shroomlord99) August 26, 2021

damn your movie taste was real mature for a kid who was barely 3 pic.twitter.com/yR1ZnLbOdm — cloud | STREAM LBTS 🌊🌅 (@AGORAPHOBICSAP) August 24, 2021

dream writing this tweet - a visual representation pic.twitter.com/9ogZtdDSGg — sage🪴 (@isleofsage_) August 24, 2021

