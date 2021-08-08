Twitter goes berserk after Minecraft star Dream posts a new picture of himself

Minecraft player and YouTuber Clay, who goes by 'Dream,' has become an internet sensation over the past few years. He is considered by many to be the most popular Minecraft content creator to date.

He has one of the fastest-growing Minecraft channels on YouTube, with approximately 25.1 million subscribers, alongside a healthy viewership of well over 100 million a month.

It has taken some time for him to break into the Minecraft scene as the channel didn't become popular until late 2019. But since then, Dream has achieved it all, with his ardent fan base backing him through it all.

Two year anniversary on Youtube!!! 24 million subscribers and counting :)



looking forward to the future and all we can accomplish together!!!!!!!



thank you guys for all the love and support I LOVE U ❤️ — Dream (@Dream) July 6, 2021

However, what sets him apart from his peers within the Minecraft community is that, aside from his close friends and family, no one really knows what Dream even looks like.

Suffice to say, his identity is such a well-kept secret that it would put Clark Kent to shame. Although he did a recent interview with Anthony Padilla, co-founder of Smosh, fans were no closer to knowing his identity. However, all of that may change soon.

Minecraft star Dream breaks the internet

A short while ago, fans saw Dream's latest picture, and Twitter has been buzzing ever since. Usually, one picture wouldn't really cause such drama. However, Dream's identity being of intense interest to the community, a blonde hair lock and an exposed hand was enough to get fans going.

The picture also included a printout of a tweet by fellow Minecraft content creator George Henry Davidson, aka GeorgeNotFound, from mid-2020. It read, "Love you Dream <3." However, there is no clarity on what this means.

hi i just woke up, WHAT THE FUCK WE CAN SEE HIS HAIR pic.twitter.com/ueoz3758Ck — grim (@PISSKlNK69) August 8, 2021

The hype has blown to such a proposition that Twitter has begun seeing significant trends related to the picture. In the United States, "THE GLOVES," "THE PANTS," and "THE HAIR" began trending and hasn't slowed down yet. Dream's fans are busy dissecting every little detail from one image.

Here's how some fans reacted to the picture:

Trending page has gone wild because of one dream photo "the pants, the hair, his hair, dream what, the gloves, hes so" once he face reveals, twitter is going to break completely pic.twitter.com/3xG3ib6Pai — Jacob (@ItsYaakoob) August 8, 2021

DREAM WHAT IS THIS??? HIS HAIR??? CAN ANYONE HEAR ME ????

CHEST COMPRESSIONS CHEST COMPRESSIONS CHEST COMPRESSIONS 💳💥💳💥💳💥 pic.twitter.com/NvbjN6pDUV — Chrissy (@mynameisccb1) August 8, 2021

GUYS HIS HAIR DREAM IS SO CUTE pic.twitter.com/tTdIgmrIgi — Bread With Dog (@BreadWithDog) August 8, 2021

HIS FUCKING HANDS?!! HIS FUCKING HAIR?!!! HIS FUCKING THIGHS?!!! DREAM IS SO FUCKING HOT AND YOU CANT EVEN- pic.twitter.com/CGuBtjVWUu — H♡ misses george (@sapnottakenn) August 8, 2021

GUYS DREAM SHOWED HIS HAIR HE SHOWED HIS HA- pic.twitter.com/EjYVJKKD1c — Infamous Swoosh (@InfamousSwoosh) August 8, 2021

WAIT EVERYBODY STOP NOW. YOU CAN SEE DREAMS HAIR IN HIS RECENT INSTAGRAM POST STOP EVERYONE. pic.twitter.com/d72hwDxz2Q — Natalia (lia) (@Natalia_Nex) August 8, 2021

His hair, his gloves, the pants

you gotta admit his fit is pretty 😔👌✨

okay but if a mirror selfie happened i would simply combust #dream #dreamfanart pic.twitter.com/aKmPgkPDiY — Alfie | i do art :D | 🦆🎰 (@DeeptryDom) August 8, 2021

Dream you made EVERYONE go wild omg

-

-

The gloves, his hair, the hair and the pants are all trending pls💀 pic.twitter.com/cuMSoMIx0O — mintea💚||misses tommy (@mxntea_) August 8, 2021

With the hype still trending on social media and fans up in a frenzy, the question on everyone's mind at the moment is: "Is Dream finally ready to reveal his identity?" The answer is, probably no.

Dream may never reveal his true identity and choose to remain anonymous to avoid public attention. Regardless of the outcome, fans are going to keep supporting him and his content.

