GeorgeNotFound's Minecraft character, best videos, total subscribers, and more

For a few years in the middle, Minecraft's popularity began to dip. However, Minecraft has been making a comeback recently. Especially after COVID-19, many players and entertainment consumers flocked to the game. As a result, many new Minecraft YouTubers have gained meteoric acclaim.

One such Minecraft YouTuber is GeorgeNotFound. He gained prominence due to his collaborations with fellow Minecraft YouTuber Dream.

Who is GeorgeNotFound?

Image via Dexerto

George Henry Davidson, more formally known online as GeorgeNotFound, is an English YouTuber who is known for his Minecraft videos. His first video on YouTube is titled "Minecraft Endermen Destruction (Timelapse)," uploaded on October 25, 2019.

While his YouTube channel was created recently, he is not a newbie in Minecraft. He used to upload videos on Minecraft and stream on Twitch under GeorgeeeHDplays. He was also a member of the popular Minecraft server, MunchyMC. That is also where he met Dream.

Currently, George uploads Minecraft challenge videos, usually accompanied by Dream and Sapnap, although the occasional Quackity and Karl join in as well.

GeorgeNotFound's Minecraft skins

Image via mskins

George might have one of the simplest, least complex skins out of his friends, only to be beaten out by Dream. His skin consists of a blue shirt with his logo, followed by blank blue jeans and shoes. His character has flat, brown hair and clout goggles covering his eyes (although viewers can sometimes see the eyes peek through).

He is not known for having many other skins and usually sticks to his own. However, in one Tales of the SMP, his character was seen wearing bathing suit bottoms with a towel over his shoulder.

GeorgeNotFound Best Minecraft Videos

One of George's most popular Minecraft videos is the one seen above, where he obtained colorblind glasses that help make seeing colors slightly easier. It had approximately 33 million views at the time of writing.

Some of his other most popular Minecraft videos include:

GeorgeNotFound subscriber count

Image via YouTube

As of now, George has approximately 9.12 million subscribers, which he hit last week. Since initially joining YouTube, his subscriber count has also shot up. He began at 10,000 subscribers in October 2019 and has steadily climbed. In 2020, he began gaining a million subscribers every month or so.

On Twitch, George has 4.1 million followers. His streaming schedule is irregular, and he does not plan streams like others.

GeorgeNotFound Social Media

George has quite a few different social media outlets, including Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch.

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Check here!

Edited by Srijan Sen