Top 5 facts you likely didn't know about Minecraft Streamer Quackity

Alex "Quackity" is a Mexican Minecraft Streamer best known for his stream raids and his contributions to fellow creator and friend, Dream's Minecraft Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

Quackity is often seen collaborating with creators, like Olajide "KSI" Olatunji Jr and Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, when he isn't streaming with those on the private survival-multiplayer server such as Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Nick "Sapnap," Karl Jacobs and more.

Quackity Trivia Facts

5) He can play guitar

Quackity's musical talents are an aspect of his content that's often glossed over. Viewers often see him with an electronic keyboard in the background of his videos, which he sometimes plays at the beginning of his streams.

However, Quackity's musical talents don't stop at electronic keyboard and creating digital beats. He can also play the guitar, as showcased in his music video for "Fandoms Suck."

4) The "HQ" in his name was a reference to ToonTown

Before Quackity was called, "Quackity," he was "QuackityHQ." This was because before he began to further develop his content towards what it is now, he was a creator that focused on the now discontinued online game, ToonTown.

"QuackityHQ," was a reference that took both the name of one of his characters, Quackity, and the, "Toon Headquarters," which players of the online game often abbreviate to "Toon HQ."

He likely didn't drop the "HQ," from his name because of his current disconnect from ToonTown, but more so because the original account with the name, "Quackity," was deleted, allowing him to take the username.

3) He was once suspended on Twitch

Obviously, Quackity isn't still banned. However, he did have his account banned for a brief period of time. In a video titled, "HOW NOT TO STREAM ON TWITCH," Quackity talks about this experience briefly.

While raiding Roblox live on stream, he attempted to reach out to Canadian Roblox Customer Support and called one of the numbers given to him in his stream chat. It ended up being the number for a strip club, rather than customer support. An explicit automatic message from the strip club played on stream and resulted in a twenty-four hour suspension .

2) His second channel was originally named, "DuckyG"

Quackity's second channel, "QuackiTwo," once had a ton of now-deleted content and a completely different name. The original channel name was DuckyG.

It's unknown when exactly the content on his initial second channel was erased, but it's safe to say this change happened around early 2014, as that's when the first upload on "QuackiTwo" was made.

The content on this old channel was mostly YouTube Poop ("YTP"). Its the unfortunate official name for mashups and edits of pre-existing media for the purpose of being obscene, satirical, humourous, profane, and other synonyms of the like.

Quackity would make these edits of old, laughably bad games or internet memes that were popular at the time.

1) His name is censored on Roblox

Quackity's on-stream raids might be hilarious for those partaking in the raid, but developers and admins for the online games being raided are less than favorable of the activity.

There were an abundance of measures admins took to ensure his raid on Roblox would be unsuccessful. Such as changing the time before a newly created account would be able to post on the forums to thirteen years, which later evolved to taking down the public forums entirely (which are still down to this day).

Included in these anti-raid measures, the word "Quackity" is completely censored in Roblox. If users attempt to say the name, it is automatically censored as any explicit language would be, it so it shows up as a bunch of hashtag symbol.

Edited by Gautham Balaji