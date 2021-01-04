Sapnap reportedly drove to Dream's house for a meetup, and the internet can't get enough of it

Minecraft stars Dream and Sapnap broke the internet recently, after they dropped cryptic hints about meeting up with each other.
The entire incident can be traced to two tweets. The first tweet was by Sapnap, where he took to social media to share a picture of himself with what is presumed to be Dream's cat, Patches.
This triggered intense speculation online. The rumors escalated after fellow Dream SMP member Karl Jacobs revealed that Sapnap had driven all the way to meet Dream.
What seemed to confirm these rumors was a definitive audio clip from a now-deleted tweet by Dream and another one from his merch discord. He can seemingly be heard speaking to Sapnap in the clip.
Twitter went into a complete meltdown. Two of the most loved Minecraft YouTubers were hanging out. Fans pleaded the duo to host some sort of a live stream between the interaction to solidify these claims.
Twitter reacts to Dream and Sapnap meeting up
Dream and Sapnap have witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity over the last year.
The duo is known to be good friends since childhood, and their rumored meetup was certain to create a massive stir online.
Here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter. They ranged from memes to unbridled excitement.
One thread even involved a detailed timeline of all that has transpired during the alleged Dream x Sapnap interaction.
Twitter and the rest of the internet are still on the fence when it comes to the possibility of Dream x Sapnap interaction.
This is presumably because there have been several instances in the past where the two have behaved like massive trolls.
As the reactions continue to come in thick and fast, the air of speculation continues to get denser with each passing minute. Fans are still on the lookout for concrete evidence concerning a Dream x Sapnap meetup.
Published 04 Jan 2021, 20:19 IST