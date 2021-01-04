Sapnap reportedly drove to Dream's house for a meetup, and the internet can't get enough of it

Minecraft stars Dream and Sapnap broke the internet recently, after they dropped cryptic hints about meeting up with each other.

The entire incident can be traced to two tweets. The first tweet was by Sapnap, where he took to social media to share a picture of himself with what is presumed to be Dream's cat, Patches.

This triggered intense speculation online. The rumors escalated after fellow Dream SMP member Karl Jacobs revealed that Sapnap had driven all the way to meet Dream.

I literally stayed up on the phone with Sapnap all night last night so he could drive to Dream's in 1 night without falling asleep just for him to fall asleep at a rest stop when it was 11am for me... — karl too (@honkkarl) January 4, 2021

What seemed to confirm these rumors was a definitive audio clip from a now-deleted tweet by Dream and another one from his merch discord. He can seemingly be heard speaking to Sapnap in the clip.

IF U DIDNT SEE DREAMS TWEET BEFORE HE DELETED IT HERE IS THE VIDEO. ITS HIM AND SAPNAP TALKING AND IT SOUNDS LIKE THEYRE HANGING OUT pic.twitter.com/XDs73q9Sob — kylie:) (@sunxflowrrz) January 4, 2021

SORRY FOR SHIT QUALITY BUT ITS REAL DREAM AND SAPNAP ARE TALKING IN VC ON HIS MERCH DISCORD pic.twitter.com/dMY6VcmVXD — irin⁷ LIVE UPDATES (@dreamwasleft) January 4, 2021

-Karl tweeted that he was with Sapnap all night to keep him from sleeping while driving

-They're probably resting or enjoying their together so there are no streams!



rt to spread — patchi ☆ || check 📌 (@patchirisuuu) January 4, 2021

Twitter went into a complete meltdown. Two of the most loved Minecraft YouTubers were hanging out. Fans pleaded the duo to host some sort of a live stream between the interaction to solidify these claims.

Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Dream and Sapnap meeting up

Dream and Sapnap have witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity over the last year.

The duo is known to be good friends since childhood, and their rumored meetup was certain to create a massive stir online.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter. They ranged from memes to unbridled excitement.

SAPNAP AND DREAM IN CAR [REAL] pic.twitter.com/QSO4KQTF7x — carol (@GOGYPOO) January 4, 2021

dream and sapnap right now sitting in a discord call like:pic.twitter.com/7w0mdyYJP5 — lee⚔️ (@PlGSBLOOD) January 4, 2021

dream and sapnap distracting the customs officer so george can sneak into the US pic.twitter.com/8LWQe7dshV — lamey (@lameytwt) January 4, 2021

Advertisement

dream and sapnap waiting for george at the airport (2021, colourised) pic.twitter.com/uPRK58zRdq — amelia :) art 📌 (@froggiesimp) January 4, 2021

the "I think dream and sapnap met up" starter pack: pic.twitter.com/Z3mvf33eFi — akari - dnfc (@akarizucks) January 4, 2021

dream could post a video of his literal face, hold up the nike shoes, say the password to his youtube channel and slap sapnap across the face and we still wouldnt believe they met up — odie! (@ukvIog) January 4, 2021

Advertisement

WAIT. QUACKITY MOVED HIS STREAM. SAPNAP AND DREAM ARE POSSIBLY TOGETHER. KARL WANTED TO GET POPOFFTWT TOGETHER. ...GUYS — simi (@aksuallie) January 4, 2021

in all seriousness it's absolutely understandable if dream or sapnap don't go live and people respect that, they just met up after ten years of friendship and may want to just hang out and chill for the night. /srs /g — gryph˚➶ ｡˚ (@luvemna) January 4, 2021

.@sapnap post a pic of u holding dreams hand and we’ll believe u — DREAMSMP UPDATES! (@smpupdate) January 4, 2021

dream and sapnap recreate this picture challenge: pic.twitter.com/7UWHXChQEH — j ! (@higogy) January 4, 2021

Advertisement

Meeting your best friend in person especially one you’ve had for years, when you’ve been with them through thick and thin is such a wonderful experience and I’m honestly so happy for Sapnap and Dream. I hope they enjoy their time together and have fun. — marie | new pin pls check 📌 (@G0GTOPIA) January 4, 2021

[SOBS] DREAM AND SAPNAP HAVE BEEN BEST FRIENDS FOR 10 YEARS AND FINALLY GOT TO MEET UP TODAY [SOBS EVEN HARDER] — ozzie (@OHGE0RGE) January 4, 2021

dream and sapnap: *popping off to music together at 3am*



george by himself in the uk: pic.twitter.com/qCz2TtmpH7 — blayze ! (@blayzerod) January 4, 2021

I can just imagine Dream and Sapnap laughing their asses off at dttwt doubting all of this even after that audio clip that sounded VERY real and Sapnap POSTING A PICTURE WITH PATCHES pic.twitter.com/Orh3QGaVSR — adriana ♡’s patches (@aaadrayyy) January 4, 2021

Advertisement

One thread even involved a detailed timeline of all that has transpired during the alleged Dream x Sapnap interaction.

Since then dream has also answered a few questions regarding the meet-up and sapnap on his account @/dreamhangout pic.twitter.com/w4Sadah5Fi — —dt updates!! (@dttwtupdates) January 4, 2021

Twitter and the rest of the internet are still on the fence when it comes to the possibility of Dream x Sapnap interaction.

This is presumably because there have been several instances in the past where the two have behaved like massive trolls.

As the reactions continue to come in thick and fast, the air of speculation continues to get denser with each passing minute. Fans are still on the lookout for concrete evidence concerning a Dream x Sapnap meetup.