What are the allegations against former-Minecraft-streamer Adam Dahlberg, aka SkyDoesMinecraft?

Adam Dahlberg, famously known as SkyDoesMinecraft, was exposed as an abuser by his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth after she uploaded a statement on Twitter. The former Minecraft YouTuber has since been accused by a number of his former workers and friends in a series of tweets and threads as well.
The first allegation and accusation came from SkyDoesMinecraft’s ex-girlfriend who goes by the name Elizabeth (@Lizbuggie). The user posted a 6,000 word document hosted on iCloud which described her living conditions and continuous abuse by the YouTuber.
"You are a sick man. I spent months and months loving you with my whole entire being. I spent thousands of dollars just to come live with you. You made promises you didn’t want to keep, but promises you made to manipulate my life so you could be in control."
"You use your fame, your name, and your platform to hide the disgusting and disgraceful things that you so claim not to do. You not only verbally abused & degraded me, the mother of your 2nd child, you traumatized me and put me through things NO ONE should ever have to experience. You hurt me for too long, and I am tired of feeling afraid of you and what speaking up may bring. I had to tell people you weren’t abusive, because whenever I said you were, you would harass me and say horrible HORRIBLE things. You were so unkind."
"I do not wish for anybody to have mental health struggles, nor do I wish for somebody, even you, to have such severe struggles. I wanted nothing but to love you and help you heal."
Following the initial statement, she uploaded a number of screenshots and recordings of conversations as evidence of the abuse she had endured. All of the accusations allege Adam Dahlberg as an abuser and due to the seriousness of the matter, the police have been involved.
Allegations that SkyDoesMinecraft’s friends and coworker’s have put forward against him
Following Elizabeth’s tweet, a number of SkyDoesMinecraft’s known people which included his friends and coworkers, came forward. Along with the allegations of abuse, the YouTuber was accused of gaslighting, manipulation, animal abuse and mental trauma by a number of his friends and coworkers.
A twitter user by the name Alesa (@yeswecannabliss) tweeted a thread about her experience with SkyDoesMinecraft. She mentioned that she kept her son with the YouTuber away when they did not have an active parental plan set.
Instead of setting up a plan, SkyDoesMinecraft let the controversial-YouTuber Keemstar manipulate him into having a breakdown on DramaAlert. Further on, SkyDoesMinecraft went on to blame his breakdown on Alesa.
She continued recounting her experiences where SkyDoesMinecraft had bribed his pet, and alleged him of animal abuse.
Roblox and Minecraft YouTuber SubZeroExtrabyte also shared his story. He talked about the toxic work environment he had endured while working for SkyDoesMinecraft
Ross Pal, a Twitch streamer, recalled an incident when SkyDoesMinecraft was furious at him after he was given a choice to buy his channel House_Owner for $100,000.
However, Ross told him that he would rather just start a new channel with his own name. Ross went on to share a screenshot of his conversation with SkyDoesMinecraft where he forced Ross back into the office after the latter wanted to take some time off.
Gizzy Gazza spoke about the reasoning behind him not talking with SkyDoesMinecraft in over 4 years.
Another person, Deadlox, mentioned how everyone was scared of SkyDoesMinecraft and how he lost 99% of his friends.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Adam “SkyDoesMinecraft” Dahlberg is a 28-year-old American YouTuber who launched his career back in the early 2010’s by creating and developing innovative and fun Minecraft videos on his YouTube channel. As of now there is no response from the YouTuber's side. More and more people are speaking up against Adam and more evidence against him is piling up.