Top 5 facts you didn't know about Minecraft YouTuber SkyDoesMinecraft

Adam "SkyDoesMinecraft" Dahlberg is an American Minecraft YouTuber best known for his content, humor, and contributions to the now-disbanded collaborative group "Team Crafted."

Sky created his YouTube channel on February 27th, 2011, which is now named "Sky Does Everything." His fame was quick to rise as the growing popularity of Minecraft made his views and subscribers soar.

Sky was the most subscribed Minecraft channel throughout 2014 and 2015. He also held the title of the second most subscribed gaming channel, with his numbers only being surpassed by Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg.

There is much to know about the highly regarded Godfather of the Minecraft YouTube Community. In no particular order, here are five facts about SkyDoesMinecraft.

SkyDoesMinecraft trivia

5) Sky has had two main introductions

Long-time fans of Sky might remember when the introduction to his videos looked like this: (Skip to 1:55).

But, as of August 5th, 2016, his new introduction, the one he uses to this day, replaced the old one.

The new introduction was created by Brice "GoldSolace" Putron. This has become a staple of Sky's brand over the years, especially with that legendary introduction track bringing back memories for millions.

4) His username and skin originated from the game "Runescape"

Sky's in-game handle, "SkyTheKidRS," was originally named after a Runescape account that he had created for his sister named "SkyTheKid." When it was time to create his Minecraft account, he stole the nickname from his sister and tagged "RS" at the end to stand for "Runescape."

His iconic Minecraft skin was also made to be reminiscent of his character in Runescape, as stated in the first video ever uploaded on his channel.

3) Sky is bisexual

Sky revealed he was bisexual in a now-deleted tweet he made on October 16th, 2013:

"After all the gay things I've seen and poked fun at, Skylox, etc. I feel like now is a great time to say publicly, I'm bisexual. Bring it haters."

Fans had been speculating that their favorite creator wasn't straight for quite some time before he confirmed it. But even a decade later, everyone is proud of him for being true to himself and coming out.

Despite deleting his original coming-out tweet, Sky has reconfirmed his sexuality with another tweet made by him on February 13th, 2019.

2) He was in Lady Gaga's Music Video for "G.U.Y."

On March 27th, 2014, Lady Gaga released a new music video for one of the tracks on her upcoming "ARTPOP" album. And the video held a special surprise for unsuspecting fans of Sky.

He was featured playing Minecraft in front of Lady Gaga. Though it was only for a quick scene, it was enough to make fans smile. Sky's feature in this music video wasn't highlighted much when it came out, making it something only true and observant fans would know.

1) He knew and made videos with Post Malone before his fame

Sky's interactions with mainstream titans of the music industry didn't stop with Lady Gaga. He actually lived with Post Malone for a brief period of time way before the latter's fame.

They didn't film much together, and their time together was only documented from a sketch on Sky's channel, as well as some videos on social media of Austin playing the guitar whilst Sky sang.

Sky doesn't reflect negatively on his time living with Post Malone, as he talks about it briefly in a "Nostalgia Craft" video he did with Mitch "BajanCanadian" Hughes.