Top 5 Bajan Canadian and JeromeASF Minecraft Hunger Games Moments

Bajan Canadian and JeromeASF's Minecraft Hunger Games series were some of the community's favorites back in the early days, but what were the most memorable moments?

Mitch "BajanCanadian" Hughes' Minecraft Hunger Games series debuted in the early fall of 2012. The series is simple in concept and execution; featuring its creator playing the Minecraft Hunger Games minigame, sometimes alone or with his friends. Mitch's overwhelming talent in player-versus-player combat and witty commentary made this series one of his most popular. Over the years, it's become his trademark series. The episode didn't start featuring Jerome "ASFJerome" Aceti right away, but he became a staple to the series within the first months of its creation.

In the nearly eight-hundred episodes in the series, it seems like Mitch and Jerome have done everything. They've won countless matches and found many ways to keep the series new and engaging for viewers: teleporting everyone on the map to a platform in the sky, making incredibly clever use of the /disguise command, and even achieving full diamond armor in a match.

In honor of Mitch unlisting his entire perspective of the Minecraft Hunger Games series, these are a few of the most memorable moments.

Top 5 BajanCanadian and ASFJerome Minecraft Hunger Games Moments

#5: Mitch and Jerome confront a hacker

Everyone hates to play them, but they love to watch the owners of the server confront them. That's exactly what went down during this Minecraft Hunger Games episode. Mitch and Jerome have had their fair share of hackers creeping out of the shadows to face them in battle, but this particular moment stands out from the rest.

Being one of the first times either one of them had encountered a Minecraft hacker on the server while recording, the situation was given more screentime than any further on-camera hacking incidents.

The hacker used Minecraft regeneration cheats throughout the match, which the duo sniffed out during their encounters.

While both of them handled the situation seriously; Jerome asking people in the chat if they had video proof of him cheating, and Mitch banning the perpetrator after the match. They did it in their own fashion, which made this episode of the classic, goofy series feel somewhat like a Minecraft-themed true crime drama.

#4: Mitch tortures Sky with Squids

Fans are all well aware of SkyDoesMinecraft's unique distaste of squid, right? Well, unfortunately for him, so is Mitch.

The beginning of this Minecraft Hunger Games episode is introduced with BajanCanadian telling the viewers that he had figured out how to use a command that lets the user disguise every player within a certain radius (/sudoradius), and that he "absolutely has to play a little prank on Sky."

Not only does this episode feature some incredible creators like Deadlox and HuskyMudkipz, but it's a riot from start to finish.

Although nothing quite beats that scream at the start when Sky realizes the Minecraft mob atrocities that everyone has been disguised as.

#3: The Betty Brothers

Betty is, and remains, one of the mascots of the Minecraft Hunger Games series. Oftentimes one of the boys will craft her during the final stretch of the game and dominate the death-match with her.

But what's better than one Betty? Two of them.

This episode was one of Jerome's best when it came to kills, but what made it in the end was watching him land the final blow on a player who had crafted Betty.

What made it even more special was knowing that Mitch had already crafted her earlier in the game, so they went to the final death-match both wielding Bettys.

It an episode that really highlighted Jerome's player-versus-player skills. It was just a... Betty-ful episode.

#3: "/d chicken."

As fans know, these two (Mitch, especially) find some clever uses for the few times they use the /d command in game.

When Jerome dies near the end of a game with two people under a hot pursuit of BajanCanadian, the latter decides to get creative in death-match. He spent the first half of the death-match dancing around his team of opponents in an attempt to hide from them... as a chicken.

In the end his disguise is ripped off as he concludes the episode with an unsatisfying tie between him and his final competitor. Though the match didn't come out in Mitch's favor, the death-match chicken disguise was enough to make it memorable.

#1: "I think we're the only ones who can have fun in a hole."

Falling into a hole together early on in the game, our heroes are stuck in this hole, desperate to escape and kill the remaining tributes. After some time of their attempts to glitch their way out of confinement, Jerome decides to celebrate Christmas.

The two throw their remaining items at the tree, "decorating" it. Their spirit doesn't linger when their white Christmas turns red after Jerome sets their items alight.

It took them over twenty minutes to get out of the hole they were trapped in during the majority of the game. Even though they left the hole where their festivities took place, no one's minds ever go far from celebrating Christmas in a hole.

It was just the right amount of random and crazy to make it one of the running gags between the two over the course of the Minecraft Hunger Game series.

