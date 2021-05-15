Adam "SkyDoesMinecraft" Dahlberg has been a prominent creator of the Minecraft YouTube Community for a little over a decade. Despite his patchy upload schedule and inconsistency with content, he remains one of the most formidable creators of his time.

Sky created his Minecraft channel on February 27th, 2011. Previously, he had been creating content on other platforms for the game Runescape, which is where his in-game name, "SkyTheKidRS," comes from.

The first video series he uploaded to this channel was a simple vanilla playthrough of Minecraft, cleverly titled: "Sky Does Minecraft."

Sky's subscriber numbers began to quadruple as Minecraft's popularity online skyrocketed. From there he would go forth and collaborate with other, now legendary, creators and start other series' that audiences continue to adore to this day.

Of the series' he began, which ones have become the most adorned over the years? In no particular order, here are some of the most popular series uploaded on SkyDoesMinecraft's channel.

Top 5 SkyDoesMinecraft Minecraft Series'

#5: Cops & Robbers

The first enthralling episode of Sky's Minecraft Cops & Robbers series was uploaded on April 10th, 2013. The original video has amassed over nineteen million views over the years and was a smashing success at the time of its release.

The game features a rather simple objective: one player will be elected as the warden and given tools and armor that make them near-invincible against the prisoners. The left-over players automatically become prisoners, with no items on them, trying to escape the complex prison and avert the warden's attention.

The series will go on to feature many fellow creators such as Jerome "ASFJerome" Aceti, Mitch "BajanCanadian" Hughes, Gary "GizzyGazza" Merritt, Brandon "Bashurverse" Asher, and many, many more.

Nearly every episode in the series was unique from the last, despite the repetitive nature of the game. Sky, with the help of his friends, found different ways to change up the formula of the game and keep the series engaging for viewers. It's no surprise the the first episode of the series is the second most viewed video on his channel.

#4: Minecraft Mod Showcases

One of the oldest, but most consistent, series' on Sky's channel has been his Minecraft Mod Showcases. The premise of the series is simple: Sky will find a popular mod, brief his viewers on how it works and what it does, and then demonstrate.

He's done showcases on mods such as: Tornadoes, Creepypasta, Shape Shifting, Mutant Creatures, Giant Mobs, Smart Moving, and much, much more.

It's a unique, charming series that's made whole with Sky's lone charisma and running anti-squid gags throughout the series. It's also rather educational for viewers looking to learn more about the mods featured in the video.

While it's a series he seems to have abandoned since 2013, it remains one of the most popular and most viewed on his channel. At least four Mod Showcase videos occupy places in the top ten most viewed videos on his channel to date.

#3: Battle Dome

In Battle Dome, two teams have a limited amount of time to farm resources on their side of the Minecraft terrain. Once time is called, the two teams must face each other in a fight to see who can massacre each member of the opposing team first, or farm the obsidian block hidden in each team's fortress.

While this wasn't a series started by Sky himself, the episodes he is featured in have amassed an astounding number of views on his own channel. It's been enough to keep him continuously invited back to, and creating his own, Battle Dome.

#2: Animated Shorts

What's better than the moments from these series themselves? A short, cute, animated take on the very same moment.

While Sky doesn't animate these shorts (the animation credit goes wholly to animator Blue Monkey), the moments dubbed over in the animation are, more often than not, snippets of videos from his other series.

This animated take on highlights such as "Stand The Movie," Klub IcE, Butter Slapper, and "It's A Pony," occupies three places of the top ten most viewed videos on his channel.

#1: Epic Jump Maps

Epic Jump Maps is another long-running series that dates back to around the time the Minecraft Mod Showcases began being uploaded. Sky has continuously evolved in his approach to parkour and adventure maps, collaborating with different creators and attempting a variety of maps.

One of the most popular series on a parkour map has been the Butter Edition. The series follows him alongside Jason "MinecraftUniverse" Probst, and Ty "Deadlox" Ellis as they attempt to rescue the non-holographic Deadlox from the evil squids.