Top 5 SkyDoesMinecraft Cops & Robbers moments

Adam "SkyDoesMinecraft" Dahlberg's Minecraft Cops & Robbers series was an instant smashing success that hit YouTube in early April of 2013.

With the first episode of the series remaining one of Sky's most popular videos to this day, it's safe to say that fans still adore this nostalgic minigame.

The series spans over eighty episodes, and has featured a variety of other Minecraft creators over the years. Including Jerome "ASFJerome" Aceti, Ian "SSundee" Stapleton, and many more.

The goal of the game is simple, yet leaves much up to the players. One person is elected as the warden, and the rest of the players become inmates. Prisoners must sneak under the warden's nose to the escape boat outside of the prison; wherein if every prisoner reaches the boat they will have won the game.

The series began with just vanilla, un-modded, Cops & Robbers, but over time became repetitive enough to include modded versions of the original game.

Throughout this legendary series, there have been countless moments and running gags that have stuck with viewers, but what, in no particular order, have been the best episodes?

Best SkyDoesMinecraft Cops & Robbers moments

#5: The Watermelon Special

This episode revolves around the iconic watermelon himself, Brandon "Bashurverse" Asher.

Bashur is elected as the warden, and spends most of the episode fulfilling that role in a very... unique way. He's a cut-throat warden with heavy wit and an iron fist.

Watermelon blocks end up scattered around the prison, wooden tools are crafted to kill the warden, blocks on the prison are broken, and prisoners are sent running for the boat while munching on "Bashur's children," to spite him.

It's a violent episode of death, watermelon, and the creation of a house.

#4: The Retro Character Episode

Summarizing this episode is best done while quoting the description:

"PIKA PIKA?! JOIN PIKACHUDOESMINECRAFT, GOKUSORCERER, SCOUTLOX, FLUFFY CHIEF AND PINKPANTHERKIPZ AS THEY TRY TO ESCAPE THE WARDEN'S PRISON WHILST HE TRIES TO KILL YOU! CAN YOU OUTSMART HIM!?"

Viewers were treated to a special episode where their five favorite featured Minecraft creators begin filming in skins resembling retro cartoon/game characters. Sky's themed as Pikachu from Pokemon, Jerome is Master Chief from Halo, Setosorcerer resembles Goku from Dragonball Z, Quentin "HuskyMudkipz" Juneau as the Pink Panther; and, finally, Ty "Deadlox" Ellis as Scout.

The episode continues with these characters as running gags, with Sky capturing his role as Pikachu with ease. It was a random upload, but it stuck as one of the most memorable episodes of the series.

#3: The Tornado Mod

This episode was the first in the series to feature a Minecraft mod added onto the regular minigame. It was just to dip their toes in the water towards the concept of using mods in the series, but viewers loved it from the start.

The episode is as chaotic as viewers would expect it to be.

Tornadoes end up spawning in mass quantities thanks to the spawner ending up in the wrong hands. Games begin crashing, the prison is destroyed, and the remaining players must fight their way out of an onslaught of cyclones.

#2: The Disguise Mod

Another chaotic addition to the series' use of Minecraft mods in the minigame. In this episode, the featured creators take their stab at using the disguise mod.

The modification allows for players to transform into any Minecraft mob, or player, that they kill. Mobs are placed all around the prison, and both the warden and players must figure out who is who in order to prevent prisoners from escaping under a disguise.

Sky, accompanied by his friends, spend this game in controlled chaos. Disguising into each other, as well as the various mobs around the prison, making it a bucket of laughs all around.

#1: Klüb IcE

Velcome to Klüb IcE, the prison that brainwashed its warden, as well as its prisoners, to believe that their purgatory is a flamboyant German rave.

This episode remains one of the most popular in the series because of its spontaneous, random nature. The episode sees warden and owner Bruno (MinecraftUniverse) attempting to keep prisoners Augustus, Stefano, Olga, and Svenz (also know as: SkyDoesMinecraft, PerpetualJordan, ASFJerome, and SSundee) engaged in the electronic rave inside the prison.

But when the party animals realize there's a world outside their rave, will they escape to their yacht and leave the rave once and for all?