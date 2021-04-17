Minecraft is a game with as many single-player opportunities as there are for multiple players; but when multiplayer survival drags on, what are the most engaging minigames to play with friends?

While quarantine and social distancing aren't as heavy of a subject as it was a year ago, that hasn't changed players' needs to interact with their friends virtually. Minecraft has been one of the games that's taken players through this dry time, with no shy credit to its easy multiplayer features.

While working in a group survival world is well and good, players often run out of things to do together. This is where the quick, engaging minigames run their course.

But with so many minigames to choose from and a variety of servers that host them, which Minecraft minigames are best enjoyed with friends?

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Minecraft Minigames to play with friends

#5 - Death Run

Image via Preston on YouTube

Who doesn't love parkour? What makes this Minecraft parkour minigame even more exciting is the fact that players are being hunted by a chosen "grim reaper."

Death Run is a minigame best enjoyed by three or more players. The way it works is one player will be chosen to become the "grim reaper," and the remaining players must go through parkour courses while the "grim reaper," sets off traps throughout the course.

This is a parkour game with no shortage of death and heart pounding moments.

If users are looking to play this with just a few friends, there are ways to download this minigame as an adventure map so only those with the multiplayer code can join.

On the other hand, there are a bunch of public servers to play this minigame on. The most notable, and popular, is the Hive. (ip: play.hivemc.com)

#4 - Draw My Thing

Image via AntVenom on YouTube

Pictionary and skribbl.io are both beloved games, but what if there was a Minecraft version? This minigame is Minecraft's equivalent to both of those.

One player is randomly put at the front to draw the prompt given to them. Other players must guess what the prompt is before time runs out.

There is nothing more satisfying than spamming the chat with nonsensical guesses to the prompt given to the player drawing. This one is a winner when it comes to replayable minigames to play with everyone.

The most popular public server to play this minigame on is Mineplex (us.mineplex.com)

#3 - SkyBlock

Image via 4KS Studios

Survival in regular Minecraft can get a little old at times, even with friends. Why not spice up your group survival game by surviving in the sky with nothing but a single tree and chest of items.

Skyblock can be played privately with friends on a downloadable map, and also on public servers such as Hypixel (hypixel.net) as well as Mox MC (moxmc.net).

#2: Build Battle

Image via Grian on YouTube

Build Battle has its roots in the types of games that Pictionary and scribbl.io are, but it doesn't quite follow that same outline.

Instead of having one player create something based on a prompt for the other players to guess; this minigame has every player building something based on one prompt given to everyone.

What's interesting is that despite the prompt for everyone's builds staying the same, the resulting creations are often drastically different from one another.

At the end of the time limit given to build the prompt, every single player is shown each creation and has to judge each of them based on closeness to the prompt, humor, and overall coolness.

Minecraft Build Battle is most popularly played on Hypixel (hypixel.net).

#1 - Survival Games

Image via Sky Does Everything on YouTube

There is nearly nothing more exciting than joining your friends as tributes in an arena of players all fighting to the death. The Survival Games spawn players in a circle around a cornecopia of items, where upon the countdown they'll be allowed to make the choice to run for their lives, gather the items in the center, or fight.

There are items at the center of the map as well as in hidden chests scattered throughout the arena. Gathering friends into a game is an efficient way to team up and truly test how easy it is to survive and gather resources in Minecraft.

There are a plethora of public servers to play the Minecraft Survival Games on. Hypixel (hypixel.net), MCCentral (mccentral.org), and JartexNetwork (top.jartex.fun) to name a few.

