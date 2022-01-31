What are the allegations levied against DreamSMP member manatreed?

A flurry of accusations and allegations have surfaced against the new member of the Dream SMP group - manatreed. It is rare to see someone accused of abuse on their debut livestream.
A user on Twitter came out and handed several images and proofs against the new live streamer. According to this burner/throwaway Twitter account, manatreed is a known abuser, and Dream knew about his actions but continued to make him a part of Dream SMP.
Twitter user alleges abuse against manatreed
A Twitter user by the account name "burner19872022" (@burner19872022) came forward earlier today and presented many pieces of evidence against the Twitch streamer. This evidence is yet to be proved right.
According to this Twitter user, Ollie's" real name is "Justin A". He later went on to give his real name as "Justin Tyler Alfonso".
Burner19872022 also mentioned that Dream knows Ollie in real life. They’ve (burner19872022) already clarified some information about Dream earlier. Dream and Ollie have been friends since elementary school, and multiple pictures of them both have existed.
The user went on to provide images of Dream and Ollie.
According to burner19872002’s record, a lawsuit was filed against “Justin A”. The lawsuit was filed on the grounds of domestic abuse on January 19, 2022. Around this time, Justin (Ollie) was living with Dream. The case ended with Justin (Ollie) getting a restraining order filed against him.
The Twitter user provided a location and an address which they say is important.
Burner19862002 wrote a number of concluding tweets that mentioned that Dream knew about Justin’s (Ollie) accusations and allegations and chose to do nothing about it. The user received all the information through public records, and all the information is not intended for doxxing individuals.
Burner19872022 later gave their side of the evidence, which proves the name Justin Alfonso is the streamer's real name. The thread by burner19872022 contains public information, social media screenshots and other images.
Fans react to Twitter users' allegations against manatreed
Several people reacted to burner19872022's allegations and accusations against the streamer. The audience mentioned that these accusations didn't make sense and asked for authentic proof.
Manatreed reacts and addresses the controversy
The accused streamer tweeted his reaction approximately two-and-a-half hours after the first tweet by the Twitter user burner19872022.
He wrote that he’s never abused anyone, nor has he ever been arrested and went on to mention how crazy it is that he is experiencing such controversy on the first day of his streaming career.
In a series of tweets, he later clarified that he would never hit a woman and is dumbfounded by the whole situation.
Ollie is a 24-year-old content creator from Florida, United States. He debuted his live-streaming career on January 29, 2022, on Twitch. He managed to get 266k followers on his first day and peaked at 215k viewers with an average of 152k viewers.