AustinShow smacks JustaMinx in the face with raw meat, talks her into drinking lubricant

Earlier today, AustinShow hosted a show in partnership with G4TV. On it, contestants were seen playing a variety of different IRL games where they faced unique and fun challenges.

As the show progressed along, Austin threw a big ball of raw meat at Rebecca "JustaMinx's" face. Stunned, she began to chase Austin around the table with a tray full of raw ham, seeking vengeance.

AustinShow throws a ball of raw meat and it lands up hitting JustaMinx

AustinShow was joined by a number of well-known figures from the Twitch scene. The contestant pool included four different VTubers: Ironmouse, Veibae, Snuffy and Nyanners.

Aside from the extremely popular VTuber idols, streamers Amouranth, JustaMinx, and Will Neff too were a part of the game show. The game show revolved around the contestants guessing and naming the price of various objects that they were presented with.

One such object that the participants were asked to assess was a tray full of raw ham. After all of the VTubers tried to guess the exact quantity of the comodity, Will Neff and AustinShow started to fool and play with the raw food.

In the excitement, Will Neff threw some of the ham at Austin, following which, the latter decided to grab a fistful of raw meat and retaliate. However, he missed his intended target completely, and the raw meat ended up hitting JustaMinx square in the face!

Hearing a loud splat, everyone was shocked. Realizing his grave mistake, Austin began to apologize instantly:

"Oh my God, Minx, I am so sorry. I am so sorry!"

JustaMinx manancingly picked up a tray full of ham and started to slowly chase Austin around the table. With a deadpan expression on her face, she seemed positively determined to exact revenge for what had just transpired.

Austin, meanwhile, kept pleading with her while staying out of range, saying:

"Oh! No, no, no, no. Please!"

AustinShow talks JustaMinx into drinking a whole vial of lubricant

Before the meat-throwing shenanigans got underway, the streamers were presented with various edible lubricants and were asked to guess the flavors of each one.

Amouranth took a small taste of the lubricant and concluded that it tasted somewhat like butterscotch. JustaMinx, meanwhile, asked Austin why he didn’t let her try it out.

Seemingly a bit taken aback, Austin immediately handed her the vial of lubricant. After grabbing the vial, Minx chugged its contents as every other streamer present began to scream at what had just happened, and began to scurry around.

Amazed at seeing JusaMinx gulp down a whole vial of lubricant, Will Neff exclaimed:

"I can't believe you just f***ing did that!"

Fans react to AustinShow's hilarious game show

When fans on Reddit saw how Austin threw a big ball of raw meat at JustaMinx's face, they had plenty to say about it.

Seeing Minx downing the whole vial of lubricant, some felt she would end up getting featured in one of the videos by ChubbyEmo. Others were of the opinion that she could start her own version of Jackass, a well-known show where competitors perform dangerous but funny stunts.

These disturbing yet hilarious clips have received plenty of positive reception on social media. Over a hundred people reacted to the clips posted on Reddit as of this writing, with all of them appreciating how well Austin hosted and carried the game show.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee