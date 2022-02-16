"I'm a big fan": JustaMinx unexpectedly meets the star of the iconic "deez nuts" clip

In a fascinating clip, Twitch streamer Rebecca “JustaMinx” met Welven Da Great, famous for popularizing the meme “Deez Nuts.” JustaMinx was doing a casual IRL stream while roaming around in Hollywood, California when she unexpectedly met with Welven, which followed a wholesome interaction.

“I’m a big fan!”

JustaMinx awestruck by Welven Da Great, the “Deez Nuts” meme guy

VOD for the clip starts at 01:28:06

After getting unbanned from streaming platform Twitch, Minx decided to do a small post-Valentine's Day stream on her channel. She streamed for a small amount of one and a half hours, where she hung out in an Arcade and walked around the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As she was doing her usual stream business, she noticed someone familiar walking, and she followed the person for a while. To her surprise, she recognized the person to be Welven Da Great, also known as the “Deez Nuts” guy. Minx asked:

“Hello, are you the deez nuts guy?”

Welven then responded by saying yes, he indeed was. A person in the background too confirmed by shouting from far away that “he’s the guy.” Minx continued the conversation by saying:

“Oh deez nuts! Hello! I’ve been trying to call you here. I love you!”

Hearing this, Welven blushed and both of them laughed. They were then joined by a pedestrian. Welven asked Minx:

“Are you guys chilling?”

Minx answered by saying:

“Yeah! Everybody (Twitch chat) saw you and I started to chase you down.”

Welven then went on to ask the pedestrian who joined the stream that:

“Do you know who I am?”

To which the pedestrian said:

“Yeah, I know who you are. Everyone knows who you are.”

The pedestrian then asked Minx if she was livestreaming. Welven then noticed the camera and pointed at it. He said:

“Oh s**t! Ohh! Oh s**t! Damn! DEEZ NUTS!”

All of them laughed as soon as they heard Welven shout out his signature meme line. Soon they exchanged goodbyes and went on ahead.

Fans react to the wholesome interaction between JustaMinx and Welven Da Great

Fans on Reddit were delighted to see the "Deez Nuts" guy in the wild and how Minx was able to catch him on the stream. Some of them shared their experiences which they had with Welven.

JustaMinx was unbanned on February 15 after a seven-day ban on the Purple Platform. The ban was issued to her for using a derogatory slur when she was live streaming back on February 8.

After her multiple videos were uploaded onto her main YouTube channel, the live streamer decided to change her personality and reduce the number of edgy jokes that she was known for.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha