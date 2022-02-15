"I do wanna set out an apology": JustaMinx finally unbanned on Twitch after 7 days

After being suspended for seven days, Rebecca “JustaMinx” has finally been unbanned as of February 15, 2022. She has notified her viewers that she will be streaming at 6:30 PM PST on February 15.

The streamer's account was suspended from Twitch back on February 8, 2022, for saying a controversial racial slur, “c****er,” in an edgy joke. She immediately hopped onto her Twitter and YouTube accounts and made several videos clarifying about her situation and how she planned to move forward after she got unbanned.

She tried to appeal her ban by saying that the Twitch channel was her only source of income. In her video that was released on February 12, titled "im sorry twitch," JustaMinx apologised for the entire mess, and said:

"I do wanna set out an apology."

Recapping JustaMinx’s ban on Twitch

On February 8, the streamer notified her audience that she had been banned on Twitch for saying a derogatory slur as she livestreamed. Soon after her ban, she uploaded an eight-minute-long video where she gave reasoning behind her ban and mentioned how she planned to move forward.

“It’s for derogatory slur. Now I am not laughing because I am repenting. And I am hoping I can appeal. Because you know it is my main source of income. I make literally like everything over there (Twitch).” The slur was c****er.“ Seven day ban. Why would I say it again? I am gonna start saying c-word now. C-word. It’s my own fault.”

Two days later, the streamer uploaded another video on her channel where she talked about changing her personality and her content revolving around the type of comedy she does on her stream. According to her, if she managed to get banned again, she would forever be gone from the platform since it would be her third suspension.

"As we all know, this is my second Twitch ban, meaning and after having a talk with Twitch, my third one will be permanent, which is uh, terrifying! I am not a comedian. But the thing is, I try to do some form or shape of comedy online, hence why all my breakdowns a bit. Why I plant sushi in a trash bag to eat the sushi out of, to get that either gasp, like a shock value from you guys, or the attention thing and so dumb, its somehow funny.”

Finally, on February 12, she uploaded a final video where she appealed to Twitch staff in the form of a song. She wrote a three-minute-long song where she tried hard to get an appeal from Twitch and apologized for the entire debacle of saying the c-word on stream.

“See, I know what I said and now my channel's f***ing dead! I want to show people that I’ve learnt my lesson and where I stand. I feel like the best way to do that is through a song. So I’ve taken the days off my band to put together this piece. It’s going to hopefully serenade Twitch to unban me or maybe appeal me earlier.”

Her conquest to get unbanned finally ended on February 15, after the stipulated seven-day ban period.

Fans react to JustaMinx getting unbanned

Fans and viewers on Twitter were elated to see JustaMinx finally get unbanned after seven days. Some joked about how she had posted a picture of her inside a cage.

JustaMinx is a 25-year-old Irish streamer and content creator who recently joined the esports organization ENVY. She is known for her Just Chatting and IRL streams, where she regularly collaborates with other prominent streamers. She has 706k subscribers on her main YouTube channel and 1.9 million followers on Twitch.

