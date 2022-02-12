“I know what I said, my channel’s f***ing dead”: JustaMinx writes a hilarious song

Rebecca “JustaMinx” continues her crusade to get her main Twitch channel unbanned after she was handed a suspension by the platform. She recently used a derogatory racial slur as she was livestreaming and made an edgy joke around the same. The slur that she used on stream was the "c-word" or c*****r. This resulted in a seven-day suspension that began on February 8th, 2022.

The streamer uploaded the first video talking about this subject on YouTube where she explained the whole situation about her channel ban. Following that, she continued to upload more videos. On February 11th, Minx uploaded a video titled “im sorry twitch” where she sang a song that she wrote dedicated to her ban.

“See, I know what I said and now my channel's f***ing dead!”

JustAMinx uploads an apology video in the form of a song dedicated to her Twitch channel ban

Ever since her ban on Twitch, JustaMinx has become way more active on her Twitter and YouTube. She regularly updates her viewers about her current situation and notifies them all the time about how she is losing her mind. She even sarcastically mentioned how this was the perfect time for her to start her OnlyFans account.

minx @JustaMinx day 3 of my ban.... losing my mind...

is it finally time for my onlyfans era... day 3 of my ban.... losing my mind...is it finally time for my onlyfans era...

On February 10th, she uploaded a video where she mentioned that she might be forever gone from the platform after her next ban. She has received a total of two bans on Twitch so far. According to her, she has to make a lot of changes around her content, focusing on her comedy.

Subsequently, the next day, the streamer uploaded an apology video on her channel. The video contained her singing a song, which shows her saying sorry and how she planned on changing her personality and her content.

She started off by saying:

“I do wanna set out an apology. I want to show people that I’ve learnt my lesson and where I stand. I feel like the best way to do that is through a song. So I’ve taken the days off my band to put together this piece. It’s going to hopefully serenade Twitch to unban me or maybe appeal me earlier.”

She then started to sing the song for the next three minutes. The first few lines of her song were:

“You can own me. I promise I won't make more noise. You can run me and know, this aint one of my little lies.”

“You’re my only source of income. You can run me. Yeah, I know, what I did was dumb!”

She then concluded her song by stating:

“Look, listen here Twitch. I don’t want to be that broke b**ch. So, please give me one more chance. I promise, I will make you richer. I am gonna cry and possibly die (that’s not a threat) But listen, my heart will be! Please Twitch, just set me FREE!”

She finished her song and then thanked her viewers for watching her video and pleaded with them to like and share her content and recommend her song to any music artist or music label.

Fans react to JustaMinx’s apology song

Viewers and audiences on Minx’s YouTube comment section supported and respected her for making this apology video. Some verified accounts too commented on her video sarcastically, saying that they felt attacked as white males.

JustaMinx's YouTube comments applauding her (Images via JustaMinx/YouTube)

Fans on Twitter also reacted to her apology video.

Zach @ZachariahJones @JustaMinx Oh behalf of all white peoples we can see it’s clear you’ve changed and you have our forgiveness. @JustaMinx Oh behalf of all white peoples we can see it’s clear you’ve changed and you have our forgiveness.

Arjen @Arjen73671925 @JustaMinx Twitch streamers after watching a YouTube tutorial on cpr be like @JustaMinx Twitch streamers after watching a YouTube tutorial on cpr be like

February 15th will be the day when JustaMinx will be unbanned from the platform. A shift is yet to be seen in her content and it is unclear how her personality will reflect on her future viewer count and follower count. It seems that she will continue to remain active on YouTube and Twitter till then.

