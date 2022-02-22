"I saw it and got scared": VTuber Ironmouse shocked upon realizing she has reached 100k subscribers on her channel

Ironmouse, the Puerto Rican VTuber and musician, is one of the first female streamers on the purple platform to garner a massive follower count of 100,000.

As she continued her long-lasting subathon, the streamer was shocked when her fans notified her that she had reached 100k followers on her channel.

“I saw it and got scared.”

Ironmouse becomes the first female streamer on Twitch to reach 100k subscribers

VOD for the clip starts at 22:57:33

At the onset of 2022, Vshojo’s member has continued to make headlines and has been a viral topic of interest. She’s been holding a subathon on her channel since mid-February 2022 and plans on continuing it.

Subathon is a special type of stream where the streamer sets a timer that keeps on increasing depending upon the number of viewers followed the channel or the amount of donations received. Ironmouse has been hosting the subathon for the past seventeen days.

The streamer was fast asleep as she was 22 hours in for the day. All of a sudden, almost everyone in her Twitch chat started to spam the phrases “100k HYPE” and “I WAS HERE!”

The VTuber then woke up and cleared off her animated bed from the stream overlay. Realizing the incredible achievement that she had accomplished, she let out a loud squeal to express her happiness.

“Ahhh!”

Being half-asleep, she went on to say:

“It happened while I was asleep!”

Coming back to her senses, she continued by saying:

“I started to cry because I got scared. I know its gonna sound weird. Dont worry, I wont cry. Hello! Good morning!”

She then continued to stream the subathon and her viewers continued to celebrate the streamer’s immense success.

Fans react to Ironmouse hitting 100k subscribers

Fans on Reddit had a polarizing reaction towards the streamer's achievement. While some of them celebrated for her, others showed a bit of resentment by stating how she managed to get so many subscribers as she slept live on stream.

The VTuber suffers from a rare disorder known as Common Variable Immune Deficiency, or CVID. Due to her condition, she is bedridden 24/7 and requires a constant supply of oxygen.

Before she was diagnosed with CVID, the most subscribed female streamer on Twitch was on the path to becoming a trained opera singer. It had previously covered several opera tracks which she uploaded on YouTube.

