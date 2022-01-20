How many hours did VTuber Ironmouse stream in 2021?

Ironmouse is a Puerto Rico-based VTuber known for singing livestreams and her peppy personality. She is ranked 188 in her Twitch statistics and 100 English streamers.

Ironmouse started her Twitch channel on September 29, 2017, but it wasn't until much later that she began to use it. She was unable to stream consistently early in her career due to health issues but currently streams three to four times a week for anywhere between two to four hours at a time.

Ironmouse has streamed for 1,143 hours in 2021

According to the website TwitchTracker, the VTuber Ironmouse streamed for a massive 1,143 hours in 2021. This roughly translates for 47 days worth of stream time where she was livestreaming on Twitch. On average, she streams for four hours a day and tries to stream every day.

Ironmouse streamed for 262 days in the year 2021. She was most active on Wednesdays and Fridays and streamed the least on Mondays. She streamed the most in the months of July and October with an average of 120 hours per month and 7,000 average concurrent viewers.

She gained massive 542k followers and has 874k total followers in 2021. She averages 6,877 viewers per day on her stream and has gained 11.6m viewers in total. She peaked at 24,772 viewers in the month of July 2021. Her streaming time is on the lower side of four hours per day due to her medical condition.

Ironmouse became a VTuber because of Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID), a rare disorder and disease which directly attacks the immune system. Due to this condition, she is bedridden and on oxygen support 24/7.

Before she was diagnosed with CVID, she had trained to become an opera house singer. To make a long story short, she doesn't have a "normal" voice owing to a mix of MAC lung disease and a childhood virus (exacerbated by her more serious sickness) that rendered her speechless for a year.

Ironmouse has been most active in the Just Chatting section, where she has streamed for 1,310 hours in total with 4,700 average viewers and gained 242k followers. She also streamed Minecraft for 105 hours with 7,500 average viewers.

She saw the most significant jump in her average viewers from December 2021 to January 2022, where she was averaging 8,139 viewers in December and then saw a bump to 12,321 viewers in January.

One of the most famous clips of the VTuber gained 1,136,998 views where she is singing in Spanish.

She is also followed by various high-profile Twitch streamers, including Pokimane, Mizkif, Sodapoppin, Sykkuno, Emiru and CohhCarnage.

