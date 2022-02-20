"What the f**k?": VTuber Ironmouse is stunned after noticing her channel is #1 on Twitch

Ironmouse, the Puerto Rican VTuber and streamer, has been making headlines since the onset of 2022. The streamer recently became one of the most-subscribed female streamers on the platform and continues to garner loyal fans and audiences on her Twitch channel.

She was recently credited for having the most subscribers on the platform. Noticing this incredible feat, her audience on Twitch chat started to notify the streamer about this achievement, which completely stunned her.

“What the f**k?!”

Ironmouse becomes the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch

Ironmouse is a VTuber who is a part of the famous VTuber agency, VShojo. She’s been streaming almost regularly on Twitch since starting on the platform back in 2017. The streamer suffers from a rare disorder called Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID).

Due to this condition of hers, she is bedridden 24/7. The achievement of being one of the most followed channels on Twitch is indeed way more remarkable even after her difficult lifestyle.

The streamer-VTuber has been hosting a subathon on her channel where subscribers and donations add extra minutes onto her ongoing stream. So far, she has been streaming actively for the past sixteen days and plans on continuing the subathon.

After she had been livestreaming for about an hour and a half, her Twitch chat started to spam “#1 on Twitch.” Noticing that, the streamer went completely silent after seeing how she was ranked as the number one subscribed channel on the platform.

Her heart rate monitor on her stream visibly showed how it rose from a stable 90 beats per minute to more than 100 beats per minute. She screamed loudly to express her joy.

She took a good minute or two to process the whole scene. Her fans in the channel gifted a ton of subscribers and continued to elevate her subscriber numbers.

Fans react to Ironmouse’s incredible achievement

Fans and audiences on Reddit were delighted to see how quickly the VTuber rose to fame. They also congratulated her for such a great milestone. Some fans even pleaded with people to donate plasma since the streamer’s life depends on it.

The most subscribed VTuber is a trained opera singer and a vocalist, but due to her current condition, she had to give up on her career path. After she was diagnosed with CVID, she became a VTuber and since then, has continued to rise in popularity.

She currently sits at having 92,622 subscribers on Twitch, which makes her the most-subscribed channel on the platform. She is followed by a million followers and gets around 12k viewers per stream.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan