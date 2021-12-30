"My Lady Veibae": VTuber Veibae exposes bizarre chat logs of dedicated fan during Twitch stream

Veibae exposed one of her fans when she looked up their chat logs and showed them to her viewers.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Veibae was "Just Chatting" to her viewers while playing The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth. She noticed a couple of messages from a well-known fan of hers called "Mikey."

That's when she decided to check all of his messages in the chat. She also showed the chat logs to other viewers by opening them live on the stream. She read out a few odd messages from him. She read:

"My lady Veibae, I'll mind any game. I don't understand Polish language either. Gamers can't magically learn languages, it doesn't work like that

Veibae reads out weird messages from a long time fan live on stream

VTuber Veibae is no stranger to weird messages being sent to her. She reads out a lot of them while streaming when she sees them in her chat window. She is known for playing a bully, making fun of her viewers and their messages.

While streaming recently, Veibae noticed a message in the chat from a well-known channel fan named "Mikey." She read out Mikey's message:

"Veibae you're my true anime VShojo girl, waifu girlfriend to me and I love you

Veibae groaned after reading out the message. She said:

"Mikey! Mikey! No.. I gotta f***ing check up on you.

This was because it wasn't the first time Mikey had written something like that to the streamer. He was very well-known in the VTuber community for writing strange messages to the streamers. He has been banned several times from many different VTuber channels.

Back in September 2021, Mikey was banned from Veibae's s channel by her mod. She had exposed Mikey's direct messages to her, appealing to unban him.

Veibae went on to read a few messages that Mikey had posted in her chat. She giggled while continuing to read Mikey's messages:

"I do love you Veibae, my Vshojo waifu darling and I can love you of no toning it down.

"That's not me I'm faithful to my beautiful, attractive Veibae waifu.

Veibae laughed and admitted to finding the messages from Mikey amusing when she said:

"Holy s**t Mikey, I f***ing love you dude.

A clip of Veibae exposing Mikey's messages live on-stream hit the LivestreamFails subreddit, where a few fans had their say about what they thought.

Also Read Article Continues below

Some were left wondering if Mikey was a troll or just Veibae's number one fan.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha