"We need to make this s**t happen": T-Pain hints at a collaboration with Corpse Husband

American musician and Twitch streamer T-Pain hinted at a collaboration with Corpse Husband for an upcoming musical project. During the most recent episode of One True King's (OTK) Schooled, hosted by Matthew "Mizkif," T-Pain was seen talking with Corpse and mentioned that they should work together in the future.

As the conversation regarding this subject started to take off, T-Pain mentioned the following to Corpse Husband when he said:

"Hey Corpse, for real though, real music s**t though, we need to... we need to make this s**t happen."

Corpse Husband and T-Pain might make music soon together

The recent episode of Schooled featured a number of well-known influencers and streamers like Ludwig, T-Pain, Corpse Husband, and many more. Hosted by one of the co-founders of OTK, the stream and the game show were very well-received by the fans.

During the said episode, a particular interaction between the two highly-acclaimed music artists made the fans and viewers go wild. T-Pain opened up and spoke with Corpse, inviting him to collaborate with him for an upcoming music project.

After T-Pain pitched the idea of working together, Corpse immediately replied by saying:

"Yeah, yeah. DM me."

T-Pain continued the conversation:

"I am down there. I am down to come over to your side. You don't trust me, I know your side really does not f**k with my side but, I am down to come over there. I'm down to come over there bro."

Corpse replied to T-Pain's request by saying that this side loves what the American rapper does, and was inclined to work with him. Corpse mentioned:

"From all my people, it's love from all my people."

T-Pain then said:

"Yeah, for sure, but the five foot ten kings got to get together. We should make this work."

Corpse Husband happily agreed with what T-Pain had to say:

"Yeah, yeah. I am down. I'm done. Yeah, that being said, Corpse on Spotify is about to go Platinum. Very, very close."

T-Pain gasped in awe after hearing how successful Corpse's album has been on the music streaming platform.

Fans react to Corpse Husband's potential collaboration with T-Pain

Audiences in the YouTube comment section were delighted to hear about this potential collaboration amongst the talented musicians. They hope that this project will become a reality sooner rather than later.

Fans reacting to the artists' potential collaboration (Image via The Corpse Squad/YouTube)

Aside from being a talented musician, Corpse gained more popularity by working as a professional voice actor and he was featured playing the role of Ojiro in the English dub of the anime - Tribe Nine.

Corpse Husband @Corpse_Husband



From the same creator as Danganronpa & Akudama Drive



I couldn't have asked for a better first role



very honored to be a part of it VERY excited to announce that i will be voicing Ojiro in the English dub for Tribe NineFrom the same creator as Danganronpa & Akudama DriveI couldn't have asked for a better first rolevery honored to be a part of it VERY excited to announce that i will be voicing Ojiro in the English dub for Tribe Nine✨From the same creator as Danganronpa & Akudama DriveI couldn't have asked for a better first rolevery honored to be a part of it❗️ https://t.co/8HyKhQVooo

The faceless YouTuber is a well-established musician who has collaborated with a number of artists in the past. One such collab was back in February 2022, when Corpse and SCARLXRD intereacted with each other on Twitter.

