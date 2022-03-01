“I don’t really think I enjoyed doing this”: Corpse Husband reveals why he hasn’t been streaming

Star streamer Corpse Husband has not been streaming on his own for a while now. He even spoke with a prominent VTuber, Ironmouse, regarding this subject. During a recent collaboration with Ironmouse, the faceless YouTuber dived into the details regarding the effect streaming had on his mental health.

As the conversation via the call went on, Corpse mentioned:

“And I was like, yeah, I don’t really think I enjoyed doing this.”

Corpse Husband reveals reason for not streaming

The musician has been making headlines after British rapper Marius “Scarlxrd” teased a collaboration with the American. The teaser came via a tweet Scarlxd put up on February 27.

This instantly went viral as people asked for more details regarding the collaboration.

Corpse has kept a close cover of his identity and has gone silent over the past few months. Recently, the internet personality appeared to be talking in a video call with his friend and the most subscribed female VTuber, Ironmouse, where he spoke about intricacies related to his health and streaming.

As the call went on, Corpse said the following about his experience while streaming:

“Every single stream, I would just, like, I’d be like shaking the whole time.”

He then mentioned that he did not enjoy streaming all by himself but did enjoy appearing on other content creator’s channels and streams:

“But I like being on other people’s streams. I don’t know how the f**k that makes sense.”

Another member of the call tried to justify Corpse Husband’s reasoning for appearing on other creators’ streams by saying:

“I guess maybe the pressure of like not having to be like worrying about it. You can just turn up and use that when you want, right?”

The San Diego native agreed with what the co-members present in the call said, with the latter continuing to reason with Corpse:

“It is nice just being able to, like, all right, I’m done seeing you and not be weird. But if you like, start a stream when you’re done in like twenty minutes, everyone’s like, uhh, what?”

Ironmouse then jumped onto the conversation, funnily remarking:

“I don’t know, man. Maybe you should just become a VTuber already.”

Corpse Husband acknowledged what Ironmouse said and mentioned that he might consider it.

Fans react to Corpse Husband opening up about not streaming recently

In the YouTube comment section, fans and audiences had a wholesome reaction and accepted what the 24-year-old mentioned. They were saddened to realize that it will be long before Corpse starts to stream again.

Aside from being a very well-known and popular streamer and musician, Corpse Husband made a thrilling announcement on February 7. The former horror story narrator said that he would be featured as a voice actor for the English dub of the anime Tribe Nine.

The online sensation will be playing the role of antagonist Ojiro. Tribe Nine is an anime developed by the same studio and producers who have created one of the most famous visual novels and games, Danganronpa.

