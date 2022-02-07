Corpse Husband reveals he will be voicing a character in the English dub of Tribe Nine 

Spotify and YouTube music artist Corpse Husband broadcast an exciting message to his fans and listeners on Twitter, revealing that popular anime Tribe Nine reached out to him to voice one of their characters for his first role as a voice actor, and he promptly accepted.
His fan base erupted with their support across Twitter, expressing their joy and eagerness to watch him further his vocal career. A number of internet personalities also reached out to congratulate him.
Music artist Corpse Husband lands a spot on Tribe Nine's English dub team
As per the Tweet below, Corpse Husband attached a small clip to his announcement that he'll be joining Tribe Nine as an English dub voice actor. His clear excitement hopefully highlights how much effort and passion he'll place into this role as he furthers his media career.
Dozens of Twitter users commented on his Tweet, spreading the hype and warm feelings through wave after wave of support. Mr. Beast even dropped a comment to attract attention and show love for Corpse's big reveal.
He's made quite a few successful songs and contributions to other forms of media in the past, so his iconic voice should do well in Tribe Nine. Fans of his are stating how they can't wait to watch the anime now that they know he will be featured.
His fame and likability continues to grow as he takes the next step in what has already proven a successful career as an internet icon and talented creator. Many of his supporters state that the role in Tribe Nine is perfectly suited for him and that he'll do a great job.
Overwhelmed with happiness, he replied to almost all of his fans' comments, returning the support and appreciation for all who encouraged him. His involvement with other major icons throughout creation platforms has certainly helped jumpstart his content.
Corpse Husband has made quite a name for himself over the last few years, and his popularity and positive influence on the world should continue to grow as more opportunities open up to him down the road as a result of this role in Tribe Nine.