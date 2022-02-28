Corpse Husband and SCARLXRD collaboration all but confirmed, sends Twitter into a frenzy

Corpse Husband's string of collaborations have received a lot of love from the community and one with SCARLXD has been on the books for some time now. As fans of both rappers eagerly awaited any announcement regarding the same, SCARLXD recently confirmed the collaboration in his latest tweet.

A possible collaboration between the two has been in the works since they made a joint announcement about the possibility of the same roughly a year ago.

Corpse Husband x SCARLXD collaboration could be released any day now

The initial announcement for the collab came last April, with fans going crazy over the possibility of it happening even then.

Corpse Husband Clips 🐰 @CorpseClips TL dead?



CORPSE x SCARLXRD COLLAB SOON TL dead?CORPSE x SCARLXRD COLLAB SOON

Along with the announcement, the rapper had this to say about the collab:

"I think for my next song, I'm going to chill on the screaming stuff for a little bit. I think that my next song as a single with no feature, just me, as long as you guys are there, is going to be 'The One'. I have somebody that's helping me with it, that's going to be a surprise"

The rapper's latest releases have been met with widespread appreciation, so this is the ideal time for the duo to release their much awaited track. The nature of the collaboration is still unknown on whether it will be a one-off single or an LP. Fans are just excited to see what the two celebrated artists have been able to come up with in the booth.

Fans react to Corpse Husband and SCARLXD collab

As both are new-age rappers with wide followings, social media is bound to go crazy at the prospect of a track or set of tracks featuring the two of them.

Opie @emii_wii @CorpseClips IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE OH MY GOD NO WAY GAHAHHAHAHAHA @CorpseClips IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE OH MY GOD NO WAY GAHAHHAHAHAHA

Fans of either rapper are also awaiting to see what the other will contribute to their idol’s music-making style.

pipper @pipper20890727 @TheNerdyGenius @CorpseClips He's rapper that uses mostly trap and heavy metal. He writes his own songs and he's really good. He has a pretty unique sound so I'm curious what corpse's and his song will sound like @TheNerdyGenius @CorpseClips He's rapper that uses mostly trap and heavy metal. He writes his own songs and he's really good. He has a pretty unique sound so I'm curious what corpse's and his song will sound like

While Corpse Husband is a newer entrant in the game, he has gained a larger following than SCARLXD and fans believe that both have complementary skillsets that will surely help each other grow.

Corpse Husband's recent collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly was appreciated by fans, as the community felt that the artist was genuinely using the collaboration to grow as an artist.

SCARLXD generally does not collab with many other artists, despite being a notable associate of many popular rappers and producers. In standard fashion for the rapper, this track might hit players' screens anytime now.

Edited by Atul S