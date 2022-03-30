"We love options": Fans react as Xbox Game Pass takes a swing at Sony's PS Plus announcement

Xbox Game Pass is unarguably one of the main reasons Sony has decided to restructure its PS Plus service. There had been rumors about Sony working on Project Spartacus, which would appear to be a competitor to Microsoft's service. Since the announcement, fans have shared their opinions on the issue all over social media.

Interestingly, the PS Plus service won't be having any of the first-party exclusives on day one. Xbox does this with the Game Pass, and the gaming giants also took an indirect swing at Sony.

Play brand new games on DAY ONE

Xbox Game Studios, EA Play, ID@Xbox & more we love options!🎮 Play brand new games on DAY ONE✨ Blockbusters and indies💚 Xbox Game Studios, EA Play, ID@Xbox & more https://t.co/aHgKMzDVmC

Xbox Game Pass is essentially what Netflix is for movies and TV series. Users pay a monthly fee and get access to a vast library of first and third-party games. Along with the older games, any game made under Xbox gets a day one addition to the service. Despite the restructuring of PS Plus, Sony won't be walking that path. This has led to some fans comparing the two services, but what was unforeseen was the cheeky tweet that Xbox made.

Fans react to Xbox Game Pass taking a swing at PS Plus' limitations

After the Xbox Game Pass tweet, there were several reactions from fans. Some complimented the general collection of games on the service, while others praised the pricing. One fan stated that they believe Xbox is doing a far better job on next-generation games and can compete with Sony.

Once the Activision Blizzard deal gets done, there will be an even bigger catalog of games. It was stated by one user that the Crash Bandicoot and Call of Duty games coming on the Xbox Game Pass would even make it a better deal.

Many consider the Xbox Game Pass to be the best deal a gamer can get. There are different tiers at affordable rates, and even PC players can enjoy the subscription without owning a console.

The indie division of Xbox was quick to join in on the reaction panel. The response was as cheeky as the main tweet.

Newly released Shredders was also quick to join the bandwagon. The game, like many others, was added to the Xbox Game Pass on day one of its release.

...... LET'S GO!

These mountain's aren't going to shred themselves @XboxGamePass We're technically on day 12 of being a new game on day one..... but...... LET'S GO!These mountain's aren't going to shred themselves 🏂😍

Getting to enjoy any new game on day one of its release is always delightful. Another gamer reiterated that thought.

Love to see it @XboxGamePass Brand new games DAY ONELove to see it

It is often said that Sony has been much superior with its games. While that may be true to an extent, Microsoft was the best publisher last year based on the average Metacritic scores of their games.

Another area some fans have pointed out is the lack of backwards compatibility of PlayStation. Even if someone isn't subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, they can still enjoy their older generation games on the next-gen hardware.

Bradley Nelson @nabor605 @itsamemagsven @XboxGamePass yep having Backwards Compatibility out of the box without even needing the worthwhile Game Pass, is a huge bonus to Xbox One/Series

Fans were also quick to state some of the upcoming day one releases they're waiting for.

Elko @ElvisSElko1 im ready for Sniper Elite 5 Day One!May 26th, 2022 👊

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has stated that day one release on PS Plus will affect the quality of their games. While Ryan may have stated that based on calculations at Sony, it's one of the limiting factors of Sony's subscription service. How much of this will have an impact will be clear in June when the restructured service launches.

Edited by Shaheen Banu