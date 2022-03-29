PlayStation Plus all tiers with prices and benefits revealed: Essentials, Extra, and Premium tiers detailed

PlayStation has officially unveiled a new revamped plan for their subscription service, PlayStation Plus. The service will be divided into three distinct tiers: Essentials Extra and Premium. It will offer a bunch of features, from a library of amazing games to backward compatible titles available for streaming across different tiers.

Originally rumored to be Project Spartacus, the new PlayStation Plus aims to compete with Xbox’s Game Pass and offer a comparable service for the fans of Team Blue. Here's a closer look at each of the three tiers and what they offer.

PlayStation Plus Essentials, Extra, and Premium: What does each tier offer?

The most familiar tier of the new PlayStation Plus is Essential. This is basically what PS Plus currently is, two monthly games, cloud storage, and online multiplayer access. It will retain the current price point of PS Plus, and existing members will continue on this tier.

Things get interesting from the next tier onwards with the Extra and Premium plans. Extra costs roughly $5 more than Essential. It brings over 400 PS4 and PS5 games, mainly expanding on the current PS Plus Collection with the addition of more titles like the two Spider-Man titles, Returnal and Death Stranding.

With an increase of another $3, Premium adds in around 340 more games, taking the total number to over 700. These include PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles that PlayStation Plus Premium players will be able to utilize via cloud streaming. Here's a complete breakdown of each of the tiers and the benefits they offer.

PlayStation Plus Essential

Benefits for Essential:

Two monthly downloadable games

Exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for saved games

Online multiplayer access

There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this tier.

Price for Essential:

United States - $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly

Europe - €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly

United Kingdom - £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly

Japan - ¥850 monthly / ¥2,150 quarterly / ¥5,143 yearly

PlayStation Plus Extra

Benefits for Extra:

Two monthly downloadable games

Exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for saved games

Online multiplayer access

Adds a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

Price for Extra:

United States - $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly

Europe - €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 yearly

United Kingdom - £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly

Japan - ¥1,300 monthly / ¥3,600 quarterly / ¥8,600 yearly

PlayStation Plus Premium

Benefits for Premium:

Two monthly downloadable games

Exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for saved games

Online multiplayer access

Adds a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

Adds up to 340 additional games,

PS3 games available via cloud streaming

A catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP generations

Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP, and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles and PC.

Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.

Price for Premium:

United States - $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly

Europe - €16.99 monthly / €49.99 quarterly / €119.99 yearly

United Kingdom - £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly

Japan - ¥1,550 – monthly / ¥4,300 – quarterly / ¥10,250 yearly

Edited by Danyal Arabi