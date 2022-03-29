PS Plus rumored to add three new games in April 2022, featuring Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated and more

It's not April yet, but PS Plus' upcoming additions have been revealed online in the summer month. Every month, the service from Sony offers players different games to play on their PlayStations.

Players can access the game freely as long as they're members of the service. The premium service rotates games every month to keep things fresh and the players engaged. If the rumors turn out to be accurate, players will be getting three new games to enjoy for the first time on the service.

Nibel @Nibellion



- Hood Outlaws & Legends (PS4/5)

- Slay The Spire (PS4)

- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated



dealabs.com/bons-plans/ps-… Rumor: PS+ lineup for April 2022 has been leaked via Dealabs- Hood Outlaws & Legends (PS4/5)- Slay The Spire (PS4)- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Rumor: PS+ lineup for April 2022 has been leaked via Dealabs- Hood Outlaws & Legends (PS4/5)- Slay The Spire (PS4)- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrateddealabs.com/bons-plans/ps-… https://t.co/5tuM39ZrTD

PS Plus is one of the two premium services provided by Sony. in exchange for a monthly fee, players enjoy different games and other additional services at no extra cost. Different video games are added to it routinely. These games require no extra charge to play, and the service offers an economical solution.

There have been recent rumors of a Project Spartacus, but existing subscribers will enjoy three exciting games in the coming months.

A list of games coming to PS Plus in April has been leaked

The first name on the list is Hood Outlaws & Legends. This is one of the newer games made a part of the service. In 2021, the game is developed by Sumo Digital and published by Focus Entertainment. Hood Outlaws & Legends takes players into a medieval era.

Players take on the role of a Robin Hood-styled outlaw as they take on authoritarian powers. The job is to pull off a heist and steal a treasure hidden in a vault. The job is easier said than done, and players have to do several tasks to achieve the ultimate goal. The game is actively co-op, so players can form groups and play with friends.

In April, the second name being added to PS Plus is Slay the Spire. However, unlike the former name, this game will only be available to PS4 owners. As a result, the older-generation console owners will be able to enjoy one of the best digital card games ever made.

Slay the Spire is unique from other card games available on the market. Players start with a default deck, and as they clear every floor, they get to add new cards to their deck. The on-spot strategizing and deck building is exciting, making players replay the game multiple times.

Last but not least, Spongebob is coming to PS Plus. Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated will be the third and final addition to the service in April. This game will also only be available for PS4 users. There are many fun things to do in the game, and contrary to expectations, it can be pretty challenging.

Players will have to collect items and defeat robots to save Bikini Bottom. The platformer will allow players to play as Spongebob, Sandy, and Patrick. This entertaining game can even be played with friends and is a perfect addition to the summer holidays.

However, the list hasn't been officially confirmed, so there might be some changes in the actual release.

Edited by Srijan Sen