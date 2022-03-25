PlayStation’s rumored subscription Spartacus reportedly set to be revealed next week with a “splashy” lineup of hit titles

PlayStation’s answer to the Game Pass, Project Spartacus, has been rumored for quite a while now, and it seems like Sony might finally be gearing up to reveal it as soon as next week. The subscription-based service will reportedly combine PS Plus and PS Now, with the highest tier offering backward compatible iconic titles.

Sony’s gaming division PlayStation is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the gaming industry. With a lineup of top-tier AAA developers across the world, from Santa Monica to Insomniac to Guerrilla Games, the company has an amazing first-party games library to complement its two-decade-old console family.

PlayStation’s answer to Game Pass, Spartacus will reportedly combine PS Plus and PS Now to bring players a library of games for a monthly fee

Over the last couple of years, Xbox’s subscription-based service, Game Pass, has revolutionized the gaming industry business. The subscription-based service offers players hundreds of top-tier titles, including day 1 launches, for a monthly fee. The service has not only encouraged players to pick up and try new titles but opened up the opportunity for developers to bring their titles to a much wider audience.

From EA revamping their EA Access to EA Play, to Ubisoft launching Ubisoft +, more and more developers have shown interest in following Game Pass’s footstep and offering their titles in a subscription service.

- will debut with a "splashy lineup of hit games"

- combines PS Now and PS+ with multiple tiers

- most expensive tier gives access to demos and ability to stream games



Sony, who is notorious for being one of the first to increase the prices of AAA titles from $60/- to $70/- and locking the next-generation upgrade behind a paywall, has also taken notice of Game Pass and how that has encouraged players to pick up Xbox Series X|S this generation as their primary console, over PS 5.

Project Spartacus has been rumored for a while now, and according to Bloomberg, Sony is gearing up to officially unveil it as soon as next week. The service will reportedly launch with a splashy lineup consisting of hit titles. Although it should be mentioned that Sony has no plans to launch their first-party titles like God of War: Ragnarok Day 1 on the service, which does make Game Pass more appealing.

The service will reportedly combine two of its current offerings, PS Now and PS Plus. Players will be able to choose from multiple tiers offering catalogs of modern games and classics from older PlayStation eras.

While PlayStation does have an amazing catalog of titles curated over the last 20 years, the uncertain nature of the service makes it hard to judge. However, with a proper library of titles and competitive pricing, Project Spartacus could very well grow to be as big as Game Pass,

