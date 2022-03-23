×
Is PSN down on March 23? Users report issues with PlayStation Network on PS4 and PS5

PSN seems to be down on March 23, 2022 (Images by Sony)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 23, 2022 07:26 PM IST
It seems like the PlayStation Network (PSN) is facing a downtime, as users are reporting error messages on the PS4 and PS5. The PlayStation Network is the backbone of the online services offered by Sony PlayStation, including the entire multiplayer network. With PSN reportedly down, players are unable to play any multiplayer games on their consoles.

Aside from PSN, PlayStation, the gaming division of Sony, has arguably been the biggest name in the gaming industry since its formation back in the mid-1990s. From the PS1 to the recent PS5, PlayStation has been at the forefront of technological advancement in the console space. With multiple top-tier first-party studios under its belt, PlayStation has firmly established its footing in the gaming industry.

【PSN™障害発生のご案内】ただいま、PSN™（PlayStation®Storeを含む）をご利用いただけない場合がございます。ご利用のお客様にはご不便をおかけし大変申し訳ございません。調査及び復旧作業を行っておりますので、いましばらくお待ちいただきますよう宜しくお願い申し上げます。 https://t.co/nrzKIrMVnY

PSN facing downtime as servers inaccessible throughout all PlayStation devices and services

PlayStation Network, the backbone of the online activities of the entire PlayStation ecosystem, seems to be facing an issue. Several users have already noted on Twitter and other social media platforms that they are unable to access any kind of online services on their PlayStation.

This can be confirmed from the PSN Service Status website (status.playstation.com), which shows that both Gaming and Social services, as well as the PlayStation Store, are facing issues, while Account Management is still active.

PlayStation Network Status (Image from status.playstation.com)
Going into detail, it seems PlayStation Network Gaming and Social Services are affected on PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, Web, and other platforms, possibly preventing players from launching games, apps, or network features. As for the PlayStation Store, the services for Purchase, Download, Browse, Search, and Redeem vouchers are offline, and players might have difficulty purchasing or downloading products from the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Network Status (Image from status.playstation.com)
The downtime started at approximately around 6:00 pm IST / 8:30 am EST / 5:30 pm PST / 1:30 pm CET, and as of this writing, it still seems to be down.

Players are understandably frustrated as the downtime does create an inconvenience, especially for regular players of online titles such as Grand Theft Auto Online, Call of Duty Warzone, and Fortnite.

PlayStation confirms they are looking into issues with PlayStation Network status.playstation.com/en-us/ https://t.co/OhB9WsnQTw
The issue seems to be tied to the recent system firmware update for PS4 and PS5, which apparently included a glitch where the system asks people to get PS Plus to play online, even if the player already owns PS Plus. PlayStation has said that they are looking into it and actively trying to fix the issue.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
