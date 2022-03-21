Sony PlayStation's new acquisition Haven Studios are reportedly working on 'systematic' and 'evolving' world as their new IP

Sony PlayStation seems to be on a shopping spree as far as 2022 is concerned. It has already announced its acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie and has completed its second deal within the first three months.

Montreal-based Haven Studios will be joining the elite list of independent studios working under the console giants on current and future projects.

The studio is building "a systemic and evolving world" AAA multiplayer game and will be able to better collaborate with other first party PlayStation studios.



There has been a sense of conglomeration in the gaming industry in recent years. Embracer group has been actively involved with purchasing gaming studios. Xbox sent shockwaves when it announced its prospective acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Sony has shown its ambitions, with Haven Studios now becoming its second acquisition of the year.

New Sony PlayStation acquisition Haven Studios is reportedly working on a new AAA multiplayer game

Earlier in the evening, Sony PlayStation broke the exciting news on their official blog. Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, announced his joy in welcoming Haven Studios.

"Today, I’m delighted to announce that Haven Studios is officially joining PlayStation Studios! Jade Raymond brings a wealth of experience from her industry achievements and an infectious passion for creating games, and the leadership team at Haven is an equally impressive group of industry veterans who have collaborated on some of the biggest and most beloved games and franchises that many of us still enjoy today."

Sony PlayStation has been working since 2021 with Haven Studios. The deal has been in the pipeline for some time now. That being said, Haven Studios is already working on a new AAA multiplayer game. The game will be a completely brand new IP focused on open gameplay.

It's too early to speculate on the game's genre and backdrop. However, Sony PlayStation is boldly progressing on its goal to have a certain number of live service games.

- Sony Playstation said they will “expand” into live service games, not “move over.” Hey Team Blue:Sony Playstation said they will “expand” into live service games, not “move over.” 📢Hey Team Blue:- 💙Sony Playstation said they will “expand” into live service games, not “move over.”

Again, a multiplayer AAA game may not necessarily have to be live service, but the chances are pretty much more. The game being made will be geared towards the freedom and enjoyment of the players.

According to CEO and founder Jade Raymond, they are delighted to embark on this journey. Jade has also mentioned the likes of other first-party studios that are part of the Sony PlayStation ecosystem.

"As a SIE first-party studio, we will have the opportunity to collaborate with some of the world’s most renowned development teams, including studios like Guerrilla, Naughty Dog, Media Molecule, and Insomniac Games, the creators of games that have inspired us as players and developers for years."

She added:

"We’re excited to learn from these world-class studios, as well as the exceptional central creative, technology and marketing teams whose expertise will enable us to deliver even better games to players."

The fresh news will be an exciting one for the fans. If the game being made by Haven Studios turns out to be as good as those by Guerrilla Games and others, it will indeed be a superb acquisition.

